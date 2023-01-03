Insights on the Biobutanol Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Sources of Fuel Across the Globe Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biobutanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biobutanol market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Biobutanol, or butyl alcohol, refers to a chemical compound used as a fuel in internal combustion (IC) engines or an organic solvent. It consists of four carbon atoms and is usually manufactured by microbial fermentation of starch, sugar and cellulosic feedstock.

In comparison to the conventionally used ethanol and gasoline, it is non-corrosive in nature, immiscible in water, has higher energy content and flammability limits and lower vapor pressure. It also releases lesser quantities of hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide upon combustion. As a result, biobutanol is widely used in the manufacturing of rubber, paints, coatings, resins, plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, food-grade extractants, chemical intermediates and herbicides.



The increasing demand for energy-efficient sources of fuel across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing environmental concerns among the masses regarding the release of excessive greenhouse gasses (GHG) into the environment, there is a shifting preference towards alternative fuels and renewable energy sources, thereby driving the market growth.

In line with this, widespread adoption of biobutanol for the manufacturing of chemicals, such as butyl acrylates, is also contributing to the market growth. It is also used for the production of acetates, acrylates, glycol ethers and other industrial solvents.

Additionally, various advancements in the fermentation and cellulosic extraction technologies are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including increasing consumption of biofuels in the aviation industry and fleet transportation sector, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of bio-based products, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biobutanol market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biobutanol market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biobutanol market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

