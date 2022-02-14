Insights on the Biofertilizer Global Market to 2027 - by Region, Type, Crop, Microorganism and Mode of Application

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biofertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biofertilizer market reached a value of US$ 2.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.66% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Biofertilizers are made from biological waste that contains living microorganisms. Unlike chemical fertilizers, which offer direct nutrition to the plant, biofertilizers help in improving the overall soil fertility. The microorganisms present in these fertilizers decompose organic matter and breakdown complex minerals for easy absorption by plants. This process enriches the soil with nutrients, which in turn promotes healthy plant growth.

Moreover, biofertilizers do not allow pathogens to grow, which helps in preventing crop diseases. The several advantages offered by biofertilizers over their chemical counterparts have led to their rapid adoption in the agriculture sector. Although the penetration of biofertilizers is still at a nascent stage, both the developing and emerging markets are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities over the next few years.

The understanding of the environmental hazards caused by the use of synthetic agrichemicals, primarily the pollution and contamination of the soil and the food chain, has pushed the demand for biological products. Apart from this, growing health concerns have also urged people to adopt organic foods and other agricultural products. Another major factor driving the sales of biofertilizers is the increasing implementation of favorable regulatory policies by various governments



Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Novozymes A/S

National Fertilizers Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Rizobacter Argentina S.A

T.Stanes & Company Limited

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Lallemand Inc

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc

Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What is the market size for the global biofertilizers market?

2. What is the global biofertilizers market growth?

3. What are the global biofertilizers market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global biofertilizers market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global biofertilizers market?

6. What is the global biofertilizers market breakup by type?

7. What is the global biofertilizers market breakup by crop?

8. What is the global biofertilizers market breakup by microorganism?

9. What is the global biofertilizers market breakup by mode of application?

10. What are the major regions in the global biofertilizers market?

11. Who are the key companies/players in the global biofertilizers market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biofertilizer Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Crop

5.8 Market Breakup by Microorganism

5.9 Market Breakup by Mode of Application

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Phosphate-Fixing Biofertilizers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Crop

8.1 Cereals and Grains

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Fruits and Vegetables

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Microorganism

9.1 Cyanobacter

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Rhizobium

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Azotobacter

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Mode of Application

10.1 Seed Treatment

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Soil Treatment

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Player



12 Biofertilizer Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Novozymes A/S

16.2 National Fertilizers Limited

16.3 Madras Fertilizers Limited

16.4 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

16.5 Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

16.6 T.Stanes & Company Limited

16.7 Camson Bio Technologies Limited

16.8 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

16.9 Lallemand Inc.

16.10 Nutramax Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aifvzs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets