Insights on the Biogas Plant Global Market to 2027 - Depleting Fossil Fuel Resources Drive Growth

The global biogas plant market size reached 18.72 GW in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 28.6 GW by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.32% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A biogas plant is a facility that offers oxygen-free conditions for the anaerobic digestion of municipal and industrial organic waste, agricultural biomass, and sewage sludge. It comprises a reception area, digester or fermentation tank, and gas holder to convert waste into sustainable energy and fertilizers.

It relies on an automatic process that replicates the natural process of anaerobic digestion in an artificial environment to make biogas production simple and carbon neutral. It prevents the release of methane (CH?) into the atmosphere during the production of biogas. In addition, the biogas plant is used to generate heat and electricity in various power plants while providing energy to power grids.



The growing awareness among the masses about the harmful impact of air pollution, along with the depleting fossil fuel resources, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to increase the production of biogas for reducing the increasing carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, technological advancements and innovations in the biogas industry, such as dendro Liquid Energy (DLE), home Biogas, and BioBang, are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for small-scale digesters due to their lower investment and infrastructure.

This, along with the growing utilization of small-scale digesters in rural areas for cooking and heating purposes, is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce various technologies for converting cellulose-containing industrial waste streams into biogas, which is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, the rising adoption of renewable energy sources around the world is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Holding S.p.a., Agraferm GmbH, Air Liquide S.A., Ameresco Inc., BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH (Bioenergy Devco), Engie SA, EnviTec Biogas AG, Finn Biogas, IES BIOGAS S.r.l. (Snam SPA), NASKEO environnement, PlanET Biogas Group GmbH, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB and Wartsila Oyj Abp.



