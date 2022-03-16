Insights on the Bioplastics Global Market to 2029 - Featuring BIOTEC, BASF and Solvay Among Others

Mar 16, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioplastics Market by Type (Starch-based, PLA, PHA, Polyester, Bio-PET, Bio-PE, Bio-PTT, Bio-PA), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Construction, Agriculture, Textile), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioplastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022-2029 to reach $25.93 billion by 2029.
Following a comprehensive primary and secondary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities of the industry. The main driving factors are the increasing consumer preference for biobased products over synthetic products, the rising research and development in bioplastics, the growing adoption of bioplastics in the packaging industry, and the increased utilization of flexible packaging by the food & beverages industry.
Furthermore, the increasing number of regulations & legal acts supporting bioplastics usage and the untapped markets in emerging economies are expected to boost the growth of this market. However, the high costs of bioplastics compared to conventional plastics are expected to restrain the growth of this market. In addition, the specific requirements for the biodegradation process of bioplastics pose a major challenge for the players operating in this market.
Based on type, the biodegradable bioplastics segment is estimated to command the largest share of this market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide range of industrial applications and the increasing innovations in biodegradable bioplastics.
Based on application, the packaging bioplastics segment is estimated to command the largest share of this market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by bioplastics, such as reduced carbon footprint, energy savings in production, and reduced non-biodegradable waste. In addition, the growing usage of bioplastics as an alternative packaging material and the increasing demand for bioplastics for wrapping organic food and premium and branded products further drive the growth of this segment.
Based on packing type, the flexible packaging segment is estimated to command the largest share of the bioplastics market for packing in 2022. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing use of bioplastics as a flexible packaging material and the benefits offered by bioplastics, such as reduced carbon footprint, energy savings in production, and reduced non-biodegradable waste.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the bioplastics market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. Asia-Pacific is expected to command the largest share of the global bioplastics market in 2022, followed by North America.
The key players operating in the global bioplastics market are BIOTEC (Germany), Braskem S.A. (Brazil), BASF SE (Germany), Biome Bioplastics Limited (U.K.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH (Germany), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany), Novamont S.p.A. (Italy), Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia), Futerro SA (Belgium), PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (Thailand), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands), Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan), and Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. (U.S.).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Bioplastics Market
4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact
4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery
4.3. Scenario C: Fast Recovery
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.1.1. Consumer Preference for Biobased Products Over Synthetic Products
5.2.1.2. Adoption of Bioplastics in the Packaging Industry
5.2.1.3. Increased Utilization of Flexible Packaging by the Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.1.4. Rising R&D in Bioplastics
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.2.1. Highly Priced Bioplastics
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.3.1. Regulations & Legal Acts Supporting Bioplastics Usage
5.2.3.2. Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies
5.2.4. Challenges
5.2.4.1. Specific Requirements for the Biodegradation Process
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. Technology Trends
5.5. Pricing Analysis:
5.6. Porter's Five Force's Analysis
5.6.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.6.2. Competitive Rivalry
5.6.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.6.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.6.5. Threat of Substitutes
6. Global Bioplastics Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Biodegradable Bioplastics
6.2.1. Polyester (PBS, PBAT, and PCL)
6.2.2. Starch-Based Bioplastics
6.2.3. Polylactic Acid (PLA)
6.2.4. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
6.2.5. Other Biodegradable Bioplastics
6.3. Non-biodegradable Bioplastics
6.3.1. Bio-Polyethylene (PE)
6.3.2. Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)
6.3.3. Bio-Polyamides (PA)
6.3.4. Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
6.3.5. Other Non-biodegradable Bioplastics
7. Global Bioplastics Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Packaging
7.2.1. Flexible Packaging
7.2.2. Rigid Packaging
7.3. Textile
7.4. Agriculture & Horticulture
7.5. Automotive & Assembly Operation
7.6. Consumer Electronics
7.7. Construction
7.8. Other Applications
8. Bioplastics Market, by Geography
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Asia-Pacific
8.2.1. China
8.2.2. Japan
8.2.3. India
8.2.4. South Korea
8.2.5. Australia & New Zealand
8.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Germany
8.3.2. France
8.3.3. Italy
8.3.4. U.K.
8.3.5. Spain
8.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)
8.4. North America
8.4.1. U.S.
8.4.2. Canada
8.5. Latin America
8.6. Middle East & Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Key Growth Strategies
9.2.1. Market Differentiators
9.2.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
9.3. Vendor Market Positioning
9.4. Market Players Rankings (2021)
10. Company Profiles
10.1. BASF SE
10.1.1. Business Overview
10.1.2. Financial Overview
10.1.3. Product Portfolio
10.1.4. Strategic Developments
10.2. Biome Bioplastics Limited (Subsidiary of Biome Technologies Plc)
10.2.1. Business Overview
10.2.2. Financial Overview
10.2.3. Product Portfolio
10.3. DuPont De Nemours, Inc.
10.3.1. Business Overview
10.3.2. Financial Overview
10.3.3. Product Portfolio
10.4. Futerro SA (Subsidiary of Galactic Group)
10.4.1. Business Overview
10.4.2. Product Portfolio
10.4.3. Strategic Developments
10.5. PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
10.5.1. Business Overview
10.5.2. Financial Overview
10.5.3. Product Portfolio
10.6. Solvay SA
10.6.1. Business Overview
10.6.2. Financial Overview
10.6.3. Product Portfolio
10.6.4. Strategic Developments
10.7. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
10.7.1. Business Overview
10.7.2. Financial Overview
10.7.3. Product Portfolio
10.7.4. Strategic Developments
10.8. Teijin Limited
10.8.1. Business Overview
10.8.2. Financial Overview
10.8.3. Product Portfolio
10.9. Toray Industries, Inc.
10.9.1. Business Overview
10.9.2. Financial Overview
10.9.3. Product Portfolio
10.9.4. Strategic Developments
10.10. Total Corbion PLA
10.10.1. Business Overview
10.10.2. Product Portfolio
10.10.3. Strategic Developments
10.11. Toyota Tsusho Corporation
10.11.1. Business Overview
10.11.2. Financial Overview
10.11.3. Product Portfolio
10.11.4. Strategic Developments
10.12. Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc.
10.12.1. Business Overview
10.12.2. Product Portfolio
10.12.3. Strategic Developments
10.13. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
10.13.1. Business Overview
10.13.2. Financial Overview
10.13.3. Product Portfolio
10.13.4. Strategic Developments
10.14. FKuR Kunststoff Gmbh
10.14.1. Business Overview
10.14.2. Product Portfolio
10.15. AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH
10.15.1. Business Overview
10.15.2. Product Portfolio
10.16. BIOTEC
10.16.1. Business Overview
10.16.2. Product Portfolio
10.17. Braskem S.A.
10.17.1. Business Overview
10.17.2. Financial Overview
10.17.3. Productportfolio
10.17.4. Strategic Developments
10.18. Novamont S.p.A.
10.18.1. Business Overview
10.18.2. Product Portfolio
10.18.3. Strategic Developments
10.19. Plantic Technologies Limited (Subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd.)
10.19.1. Business Overview
10.19.2. Financial Overview
10.19.3. Product Portfolio
11. Appendix
