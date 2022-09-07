Insights on the Blockchain Supply Chain Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Application, Industry Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Blockchain Supply Chain Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain supply chain market reached a value of US$ 355.47 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4,874.24 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 54.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Blockchain refers to a shared peer-to-peer technology that synchronizes transaction data across networks and provides a digital database for validated and immutable transactions. Using smart contracts that get automatically triggered when pre-defined business conditions are met, it effectively automates supply chain transactions, thereby removing middlemen and promoting a direct connection between stakeholders.

Blockchain supply chain also acts as an open ledger, with every transaction on the network made available in a read-only format for all the involved participants to accurately retrace to its point of origin. Therefore, it ensures optimum transparency at every level of the supply chain management, minimizes the issues encountered during goods transportation and decreases the need for information sharing via mail or any other communication platforms.



The global market is primarily driven by the extensive adoption of blockchain technology in retail supply chain management (SCM). This can be attributed to the growing online transactions, along with the rising demand for security and transparency in supply chain transactions.

In line with this, the increasing utilization of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in business strategies is leading to a higher product uptake across SMEs.

The rapid business automation is further propelling the demand for effective tracking of authentication process information, procurement data, and certifications, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of smart devices among the masses, coupled with a considerable rise in internet subscribers, is resulting in the widespread usage of these devices for product procurement, therefore creating a positive outlook for the market.

Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the flourishing e-commerce sector, the augmenting demand for eliminating middlemen in the supply chain, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Auxesis Group, Guardtime, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenXcell, Oracle Corporation, PixelPlex, SAP SE and TIBCO Software Inc.



