Insights on the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market to 2026 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report



The global blood glucose monitoring devices market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the period 2021-2026.



The diabetes monitoring industry is growing at a steady rate because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rise in chronic diseases. Globally, the incidence of diabetes has been increasing at an alarming rate due to changing lifestyles, growing alcohol consumption, and an increasing number of smokers. In emerging markets and newly industrializing countries, the number of new diabetes cases is expected to grow in the coming years significantly. Therefore, monitoring of blood glucose levels has proven to be essential for the management of the disease. The increasing awareness of diabetes is likely to increase the blood glucose monitoring devices market demand.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the blood glucose monitoring devices market during the forecast period:

Increase in Diabetic Population

Increased Demand for Self-Monitoring Devices due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Emergence of Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

The study considers the present scenario of the blood glucose monitoring devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation



The global blood glucose monitoring devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, usage, distribution channels, geography. The conventional blood glucose monitoring devices market accounted for a share of over 78%. One of the major factors contributing to conventional blood glucose monitoring devices' growth is the increasing diabetic population globally, which is expected to reach over 578 million by 2030. The rise in obesity and the increase in the aging population in developed countries are other major factors that are obliquely influencing blood glucose monitoring devices market growth. Test strips, lancets and lancing devices, and meters & software are the major components that have been covered under the conventional blood glucose monitoring devices market.



A high prevalence of diabetes and changes in lifestyles have increased the usage of personal glucose monitoring devices. The need to monitor blood sugar levels is increasing the usage of these devices. Advances in technology have been playing an important role in the proliferation of BGM devices. The introduction of wireless glucose monitoring systems, which can be operated on a smartphone using Wi-Fi protocols, helps patients remotely monitor their sugar levels. In developed countries such as the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the UK, self-monitoring glucose meter and CGM devices are completely reimbursed, making these devices cost-efficient, thereby driving patient usage.



The online channel is growing significantly in developing countries such as India and China. The increased competition among online vendors has affected the device cost, with high discounts driving consumers to opt for online stores. With the increasing smartphone usage in developing countries, the online distribution channel is likely to emerge as an important distribution channel. Hence, the high preference for online channels is likely to augur well for medical devices' growth, especially blood glucometers.



The individual segment accounted for the largest glucose monitoring devices market share due to the wide acceptance of self-monitoring devices worldwide. These devices are majorly covered by insurance companies in several developed and developing countries. Morbidity and mortality from diabetes are extremely high in underdeveloped countries due to poor adherence to global diabetic guidelines. Therefore, the scope of self-testing is likely to increase among diabetic patients. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced devices with remote monitoring features has encouraged patients to use personal blood glucose monitoring devices.



Prominent Vendors

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche

DexCom

Medtronic

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings

LifeScan

Other Prominent Vendors

77 Elektronika Kft

Menarini Diagnostics

ARKRAY

ApexBio

ACON

AgaMatrix

Alliance International

Andon Health

Braun Melsungen

Bionime

Beurer

Bioptik

EASYMAX

ForaCare

Hannox International

Integrity Applications

i-SENS

MED TRUST

Nova Biomedical

Nemaura

OK Biotech

OSANG Healthcare

Sanofi

Terumo

Trividia Health

Rossmax International

Ypsomed

Key Questions Answered



What is the estimated forecast of global blood glucose monitoring devices market size in 2026? What is the opportunity for non-invasive blood glucose monitor market? What is the growth projection of continuous blood glucose monitoring devices market share? Who are the top players in the blood sugar monitoring market? What is the market share of self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG)?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increase In Diabetic Population

8.2 Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts Demand For Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices

8.3 Emergency Of Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Technological Advances In Blood Glucose Monitoring

9.2 New Product Launches

9.3 Availability Of Mobile Applications & Data Integration Platforms



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Limitations Associated With BGM Devices

10.2 Large Pool Of Undiagnosed People

10.3 High Cost Of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Conventional Blood Glucose Monitoring

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Conventional Blood Glucose Monitoring: Geography Segmentation

13.4 Test Strips

13.5 Lancets & Lancing Devices

13.6 Meters & Software



14 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.4 Sensors

14.5 Reusable Hardwares



15 Usage

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Personal BGM

15.4 Professional BGM



16 Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Online Stores

16.4 Offline Stores



17 End-User

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Individuals

17.4 Hospitals & Clinics

17.5 Others



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Geographic Overview



19 North America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 North America: Product Segmentation

19.4 North America: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

19.5 North America: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

19.6 North America: Usage Segmentation

19.7 North America: End-User Segmentation

19.8 North America: Distribution Segmentation

19.9 Key Countries



20 Europe

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Europe: Product Segmentation

20.4 Europe: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

20.5 Europe: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

20.6 Europe: Usage Segmentation

20.7 Europe: End-User Segmentation

20.8 Europe: Distribution Segmentation

20.9 Key Countries



21 APAC

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 APAC: Product Segmentation

21.4 APAC: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

21.5 APAC: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

21.6 APAC: Usage Segmentation

21.7 APAC: End-User Segmentation

21.8 APAC: Distribution Segmentation

21.9 Key Countries



22 Latin America

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Market Size & Forecast

22.3 Latin America: Product Segmentation

22.4 Latin America: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

22.5 Latin America: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

22.6 Latin America: Usage Segmentation

22.7 Latin America: End-User Segmentation

22.8 Latin America: Distribution Segmentation

22.9 Key Countries



23 Middle East And Africa

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Market Size & Forecast

23.3 Middle East And Africa: Product Segmentation

23.4 Middle East And Africa: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

23.5 Middle East And Africa: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation

23.6 Middle East And Africa: Usage Segmentation

23.7 Middle East And Africa: End-User Segmentation

23.8 Middle East And Africa: Distribution Segmentation

23.9 Key Countries



24 Competitive Landscape

24.1 Competition Overview

24.2 Market Share Analysis



25 Key Company Profiles

25.1 Abbott

25.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

25.3 DEXCOM

25.4 Medtronic

25.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings

25.6 Lifescan



26 Other Prominent Vendors

26.1 77 ELEKTRONIKA KFT

26.2 A. Menarini Diagnostics

26.3 Arkray

26.4 Apexbio

26.5 ACON

26.6 AGAMATRIX

26.7 Alliance International

26.8 Andon Health (TIANJIN JIU'AN MEDICAL ELECTRONICS)

26.9 B.Braun Melsungen

26.10 BIONIME

26.11 BEURER

26.12 BIOPTIK

26.13 Biotelemetry

26.14 Biotest Medical

26.15 BTNX

26.16 Dariohealth

26.17 Easymax

26.18 Foracare

26.19 Hannox International

26.20 Integrity Applications

26.21 I-SENS

26.22 MED Trust

26.23 Medisana

26.24 Medtrum Technologies

26.25 Nova Biomedical

26.26 Omnis Health

26.27 Nemaura

26.28 OK Biotech

26.29 OSANG Healthcare

26.3 PHILOSYS

26.31 SANOFI

26.32 Taidoc Technology

26.33 TERUMO

26.34 Trividia Health

26.35 Rossmax International

26.36 YPSOMED



27 Report Summary

27.1 Key Takeaways

27.2 Strategic Recommendations



28 Quantitative Summary

28.1 Market By Geography

28.2 Market By Product

28.3 Market By End-User

28.4 Market By Usage

28.5 Market By Distribution Channel



29 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1j3y2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

