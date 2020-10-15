Insights on the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Abbott Diagnostics Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Transfusion Diagnostics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market accounted for $4.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.56 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of surgical procedures, and growing initiatives for blood donation campaigns. However, the lack of skilled professionals is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Blood transfusion is the method of transferring blood or blood products from one person to another. It is adopted during various medical conditions such as loss of blood or any other components of the blood. blood transfusion diagnostics play a crucial role in blood transfusion to avoid infection to both the receiver and donor.



By end-user, the blood banks segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as several disease screening and blood typing services need to be performed before a transfusion therapy. based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies and increasing awareness among people regarding blood donations.



Some of the key players in blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market include Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, becton, Dickinson and Company, bio-Rad Laboratories, beckman Coulter, Novartis, Grifols, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Fujirebio, bioMerieux, DiaSorin, Immucor, Diagast, bAG healthcare, and Quidel.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End-user Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Instruments

5.3 Reagents & Kits



6 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Blood Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Red Blood Cells (RBC)

6.3 Albumin

6.4 Plasma

6.5 Platelets

6.6 Immunoglobulin Preparations



7 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Western Blot

7.3 Fluorescence Assay

7.4 Rapid Test

7.5 Nucleic Acid Amplification

7.5.1 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.5.2 Thermomechanical Analysis (TMA)

7.6 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

7.6.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

7.6.2 Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI)

7.6.3 Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)



8 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blood Grouping

8.3 Disease Screening

8.3.1 Molecular Disease Screening

8.3.2 Serological Disease Screening



9 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Clinics

9.4 Plasma Fractionation Companies

9.5 Blood Banks

9.6 Diagnostic Laboratories



10 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Siemens Healthineers

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.3 Abbott Diagnostics

12.4 Roche Diagnostics

12.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.7 Beckman Coulter

12.8 Novartis

12.9 Grifols

12.10 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

12.11 Fujirebio

12.12 BioMerieux

12.13 DiaSorin

12.14 Immucor

12.15 Diagast

12.16 BAG Healthcare

12.17 Quidel



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xya48f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



