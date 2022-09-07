Insights on the Breathable Films Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Building and Construction Spending is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breathable Films Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Breathable films are also called as micro-porous films and semi-permeable films which allow exchange of gases and water vapor and prevent liquids or water pass through. They are 3 dimensional matrix of long chained molecules usually made up with polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyester. These films are used in various end use industries including Healthcare, Hygiene, Building & Construction, Industrial Protective Apparel, Packaging, Sports Apparel, and Others.



Market Drivers

An increase in building and construction spending especially in Asia Pacific region with high demand from sports and industrial protective apparels is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global breathable films market growth. Furthermore, rise in health consciousness and change in consumer trends will positively influence the market growth. Also, increase in concerns pertaining to comfort of garments as well as increase in use of breathable films in gloves, jackets, footwear, and helmet will propel the growth of global breathable films market growth.

Moreover, rise in requirement for baby disposables, adult incontinence and women's sanitation product expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition to that, increase in spending on personal care products will drive the market growth during this forecast period.



Market Restraints

However, availability of alternative products is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global breathable films market growth. Also, high cost than conventional films will affect the market growth during this analysis period.



Market Segmentation

Global Breathable Films Market is segmented into raw material such as Polypropylene, Polyethylene, and Polyester, by product such as Micro Void, Microporous, and Non-Porous. Further, market is segmented into application such as Healthcare, Hygiene, Building & Construction, Industrial Protective Apparel, Packaging, Sports Apparel, and Others.



Also, Global Breathable Films Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Arkema, Argotec, LLC, Clopay Plastics, Nitto Denko Corporation, Fatrs, a.s., RKW Group, Toray Industries, Trioplast Industries, Rahil Foam,and American Polyfilm

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Breathable Films Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Global Breathable Films Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Breathable Films Market, By Raw Material

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Raw Material

5.2 Global Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

5.3 Global Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Raw Material

5.3.1 Polypropylene

5.3.2 Polyethylene

5.3.3 Polyester



6 Global Breathable Films Market, By Product

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

6.2 Global Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Product

6.3 Global Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product

6.3.1 Micro Void

6.3.2 Microporous

6.3.3 Non-Porous



7 Global Breathable Films Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Global Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Global Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.3.1 Healthcare

7.3.2 Hygiene

7.3.3 Building & Construction

7.3.4 Industrial Protective Apparel

7.3.5 Packaging

7.3.6 Sports Apparel

7.3.7 Others



8 Global Breathable Films Market, By Region

8.1 Global Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

9.3 North America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product

9.4 North America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 North America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10 Europe Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

10.3 Europe Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product

10.4 Europe Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Europe Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.5.4 Rest of Europe



11 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

11.3 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product

11.4 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.5 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



12 Latin America Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

12.3 Latin America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product

12.4 Latin America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.5 Latin America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, Country



13 Middle East Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

13.3 Middle East Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product

13.4 Middle East Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

13.5 Middle East Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Arkema

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2. Argotec, LLC

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3. Clopay Plastics

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 Nitto Denko Corporation

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 Fatrs, a.s.

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 RKW Group

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Toray Industries

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Trioplast Industries

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 Rahil Foam

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 American Polyfilm

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwaeyu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets