Insights on the Carrier Rocket Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carrier Rocket Market by Payload Type, Payload Carrying Capacity, Range and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A carrier rocket is a rocket-propelled vehicle used to carry a payload from Earth's surface to space, usually to Earth orbit or beyond. A launch system includes the launch vehicle, launch pad, vehicle assembly and fueling systems, range safety, and other related infrastructure. Launchpad are utilized to launch the carrier rocket which can be located on land, on a fixed ocean platform, on a mobile ocean platform, and on a submarine. Launch vehicles can also be launched from the air.



The carrier rocket is loaded up with payload and begins its journey from a location on Earth. The rocket must move vertically to exit the atmosphere and horizontally to avoid re-entering the atmosphere in order to reach orbit. The requisite velocity varies depending on the orbit, but it is usually quite high when compared to conventional velocities. Various performance levels are provided by launch vehicles. For instance, a satellite destined for Geostationary Orbit (GEO) can be launched straight into Geostationary Orbit (GEO) or to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO).



The carrier rocket market is segmented into payload type, payload carrying capacity, range and end-user. By payload type, the carrier rocket market has been segmented into cargo, satellite, and others. By payload carrying capacity, the carrier rocket market has been segmented into less than 4 tons, 4 tons to 8 tons, and above 8 tons. By range, the carrier rocket market has been segmented into LEO, MEO, GEO, and others. By end user, the carrier rocket market has been categorized into government, and commercial. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global carrier rocket market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall carrier rocket market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global carrier rocket market with detailed impact analysis.

The current carrier rocket market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for small satellites for earth observation services

3.5.1.2. Increasing Number of Space Expeditions

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Cost Involved in the Development of Carrier Rocket

3.5.2.2. High complexity and requirement of periodic maintenance of rockets

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Escalating demand for reusable rockets

3.5.3.2. Development of hybrid rocket fuel

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak

3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.3.4. Macro-economic indicators projections

3.6.4. Impact on the carrier rocket industry



CHAPTER 4: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY PAYLOAD TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cargo

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Satellite

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY PAYLOAD CARRYING CAPACITY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Less than 4 tons

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. tons to 8 tons

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Above 8 tons

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY RANGE

6.1. Overview

6.2. LEO

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. MEO

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. GEO

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Government

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ANTRIX CORPORATION LIMITED

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. ARIANESPACE

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. CUBECAB

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. IHI CORPORATION

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. R&D expenditure

9.4.6. Business performance

9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. R&D expenditure

9.5.7. Business performance

9.6. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. Business performance

9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. ROCKET LAB USA

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. SPACEX

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irmhw4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

