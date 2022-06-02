Insights on the Cataract Surgical Devices Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cataract Surgical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cataract surgical devices market size reached US$ 8.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.48% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A cataract is an eye-related illness that clouds the natural lens of the eye and inhibits vision. It is an age-associated disease that affects people over the age of 40 years. A cataract is one of the chief causes of blindness that cannot be healed with lenses and spectacles. It can also occur in children and young adults after an eye injury or illness. Cataract causes blurry vision, night blindness, color fading, increased sensitivity to bright lights, and double vision. As a result, cataract surgery is performed with the help of advanced devices and laser-assisted technology. It is a common surgical procedure that replaces the clouded natural lens with an artificial lens to restore vision.



Cataract Surgical Devices Market Trends:

The global cataract surgical devices market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cataracts, especially among the geriatric population. Besides this, the growing exposure to ultraviolet radiation, cigarette smoke, and alcohol can damage the functioning of the eye cells, which causes oxidative stress and makes people vulnerable to cataracts.

Furthermore, governments of various countries are coming up with health schemes and programs to financially help patients suffering from cataract-related diseases, which is further creating lucrative opportunities for surgical device manufacturers. In addition to this, technological advancements in ophthalmology are bolstering the confidence of patients toward the safety of surgical procedures.

Moreover, various research and development (R&D) activities undertaken by key manufacturers have led to the introduction of femtosecond laser technology, which is positively impacting the market growth



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is also analyzed, with some of the leading players being Abbott Laboratories, Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon Laboratories Inc. and Essilor International S.A



This report provides a deep insight into the global cataract surgical devices market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cataract surgical devices industry in any manner



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cataract surgical devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global cataract surgical devices market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cataract surgical devices market?

What are the key application segments in the global cataract surgical devices market?

Which are the popular product types in the global cataract surgical devices market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cataract surgical devices market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cataract surgical devices market?

What is the structure of the global cataract surgical devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cataract surgical devices market?

How are cataract surgical devices manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Intraocular Lenses

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Femtosecond Laser

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Phacoemulsification Equipment

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Hospitals

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Eye Care Clinics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Eye Treatment and Surgical Centres

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Cataract Surgical Devices Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 Hoya Corporation

10.3.2.1 Company Overview

10.3.2.2 Description

10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.2.4 Financials

10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec

10.3.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.3.2 Description

10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.3.4 Financials

10.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.4 Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

10.3.4.1 Company Overview

10.3.4.2 Description

10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5 Essilor

10.3.5.1 Company Overview

10.3.5.2 Description

10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5.4 Financials

10.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0la4n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets