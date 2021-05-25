Insights on the Cerebral Angiography Global Market to 2027 - Featuring GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical and Samsung Medison Among Others

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cerebral Angiography - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cerebral Angiography estimated at US$36.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Cerebral Angiography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

TERUMO Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

