Insights on the Cheminformatics Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Awareness Pertaining to Personalized Medicines is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cheminformatics Market by Application, End-user, Company, and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global cheminformatics market is anticipated to observe an impressive growth in the forecast period. The major factors like increasing awareness of personalized medicine combined with unsustainable liability of chronic disease are propelling the growth of global cheminformatics market.

Moreover, due to the awareness of personalized drugs among people, a sudden increase in usage of stratified medicines has made a positive influence on the cheminformatics market.

Furthermore, the other factors which impel the growth of the market are increasing investments in research and development to validate potential drug candidates and effectively operate data generated in the course of molecular and atomic reactions. The advancements in the new drug discovery process is a contributing factor for the growth of the market as it helps to design targeted drugs which help to advance public health and care.



Increasing Awareness Pertaining to Personalized Medicines



The increased awareness regarding the personalized medicines and surge in chronic diseases is driving the Cheminformatics market growth, globally. Nowadays, people are aware of these precision drugs due to various initiatives such as The European Cancer Patient Coalition (ECPC) launched a campaign in 2018 to spread awareness regarding the personalized drugs and its function. Therefore, due to the awareness among people, demand for customized medicine is forecast to witness a positive impact on the Cheminformatics market.



Design and Developments



Cheminformatics primarily deals with the new drug discovery which helps to treat various diseases without any side effects, propelling the growth of global cheminformatics market. When these drugs are being synthesized, a vast amount of data is produced, which results in designing of a new drug molecule. Also, the leading market players are combining innovative information storage and retrieval technologies in cheminformatics.

In addition, advancements in drug developments process have driven the growth of the market as various modern drug development techniques are being used instead of traditional drug discovery method. For instance, In-silico techniques are being used instead of traditional animal testing models as this technique helps to forecast the toxicity and evaluate the risk linked to it. Therefore, these technological advancements and developments will bolster the growth of cheminformatics market globally in upcoming years.



Increasing Investments to Boost Cheminformatics Market



Various investments in research and development (R&D) projects are done which also fuels the demand for cheminformatics to validate potential drug candidates and effectively operate data generated during molecular reactions. For instance, in 2020, research and development expenditure on pharmaceutical companies in the Unites States was USD 91.1 billion.



Market Segmentation



The global cheminformatics market is segmented into application, end-user, company, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into chemical analysis, drug discovery and validation, virtual screening, and others. Based on end-user, the market is divided into chemical & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutions, and others.

In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period as the government is investing in R&D initiatives, and technological expansions in the country.



Market Players



Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer NC., Accelrys Software Inc., Chemical Computing Group, Inc., Certara, L.P., Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (ACD/Labs), BioSolveIT GmbH, BIOVIA (Dassault Systemes), ChemAxon Inc., Eurofins CEREP SA (Eurofins Panlabs Inc.), Jubilant Biosys Inc., Molecular Discovery Ltd., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., Schrodinger Inc are the key players operating in the cheminformatics market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cheminformatics Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Cheminformatics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Chemical Analysis, Drug Discovery and Validation, Virtual Screening, Others)

6.2.2. By End-user (Chemical & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Others)

6.2.3. By Company (2021)

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Cheminformatics Market Outlook

8. Europe Cheminformatics Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Cheminformatics Market Outlook



10. South America Cheminformatics Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Cheminformatics Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Agilent Technologies Inc.

14.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

14.3. PerkinElmer, Inc.

14.4. Accelrys Software Inc.

14.5. Chemical Computing Group, Inc.

14.6. Certara, L.P.

14.7. Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (ACD/Labs)

14.8. BioSolveIT GmbH

14.9. BIOVIA (Dassault Systemes)

14.10. ChemAxon Inc.

14.11. Eurofins CEREP SA (Eurofins Panlabs Inc.)

14.12. Jubilant Biosys Inc.

14.13. Molecular Discovery Ltd.

14.14. OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

14.15. Schrodinger Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfheqc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets