Insights on the Claims Processing Software Global Market to 2030 - by Component, Enterprise Size, End-user and Region

According to this report the claims processing software market size was valued at $33.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $73.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Insurance claims management software helps insurers manage and evaluate insurance claims. They allow agents to manage claims process with automated workflows, ensuring that all claim details are recorded within a centralized system. Claims processing software provides a company a tool for entering and tracking a claim against an order and managing claim settlement.

Claims processing software are used by independent adjusting firms to streamline claims management process. In addition, it allows insurance companies to handle every aspect of claims management within one system allowing for easy access and improved workflow.

Thus, this is a major driving factor for the claims processing software market. Furthermore, one of the primary benefits of claims management software is that it eliminates the need for manual methods altogether. It reduces errors, saves time, and increases accuracy of data.

Therefore, these are some of the factors that propel the market growth. However, one major obstacle to convert from paper recording systems to claims processing software is the startup cost of purchasing necessary hardware and software, which is a major factor that limits the claims processing software market.

On the contrary, claims management software is expected to be a primary point of focus for insurance firms in developing countries as it impacts business model and retention strategies of subscribers. In addition, many insurance firms have already started automating their claims process. This decision is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the claims processing software market during the forecast period.

The claims processing software market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, end user and region. By component, it is segmented into software and services. By enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By end user, it is segregated into insurance companies, insurance intermediaries, agents & brokers, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the claims processing software market such as A1 Enterprise, Duck Creek Technologies, FINEOS, Hyland Software, Inc., Hawksoft, Inc., HIPPAsuite, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Quick Silver and VENTIV TECHNOLOGY. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the claims processing software industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the claims processing software market share from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing claims processing software market forecast.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the claims processing software market outlook segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global claims processing software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Key Regulation Analysis



CHAPTER 4: CLAIMS PROCESSING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: CLAIMS PROCESSING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: CLAIMS PROCESSING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Insurance Companies

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Insurance Intermediaries

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Agents and Brokers

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: CLAIMS PROCESSING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Duck Creek Technologies

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 FINEOS

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Hyland Software, Inc.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Hawksoft, Inc.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 HIPPAsuite

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Newgen Software Technologies Limited

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Pegasystems Inc.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Quick Silver

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 VENTIV TECHNOLOGY

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 a1 enterprise, inc.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

