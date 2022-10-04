Insights on the Clot Buster Drugs Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Such as Heart Attacks and Strokes is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clot Buster Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clot buster drugs market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and the surge in demand for effective pharmaceuticals for the immediate response to heart strokes.



Clot buster drugs are heart disease drugs that aid in the dissolution of blood clots caused by vein blockage, a common cause of strokes and heart attacks. Clot buster drugs, also known as thrombolytic therapeutics, are heart medications frequently administered under medical supervision in hospitals via intravenous injection. The use of these drugs aids in the prevention of ongoing heart damage during a heart attack or deterioration due to an ischemic stroke.



In the next five years, the global clot buster drugs market is expected grow due to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. Stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in the United States. The increasing number of strokes necessitates an immediate response to the situation, where clot buster drugs can help by dissolving the blood clot pooling in the veins, resulting in lower blood pressure.

The population's mortality rate is rising due to strokes, fueling the growth of the global clot buster drug market. Furthermore, increasing ischemic stroke risks in the global population is expected to support the growth of the global clot buster drugs market over the next five years.



The global clot buster drugs market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the market is divided into myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, acute ischemic strokes, and others. The acute ischemic strokes are expected to hold the largest share in the global clot buster drugs market owing to the rising incidences of ischemic strokes among the global population.



Key players operating in the global clot buster devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eumedica Pharmaceuticals SA, SEDICO Pharmaceutical Company, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Medac GmbH, Microbix Biosystems Inc, Crinos S.p.A., among others.



