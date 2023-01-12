Insights on the Cloud Enterprise Application Software Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Computing and Shifting User Inclination Toward a Customer-Centric Approach Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Enterprise Application Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud enterprise application software market size reached US$ 116.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 274.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cloud enterprise application software (EAS) refers to advanced business solutions that organizations integrate to perform various operations with enhanced productivity and efficiency. It involves enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCP), sales force automation (SFA), customer relationship management (CRM), business intelligence (BI), and web conferencing solutions.

These applications manage enterprise assets, help with contact center operations management (CCOM), enhance customer relations, track inventory, and predict future product demand. Apart from this, cloud EAS aids in automating business procedures and interpreting reported data and visuals. Consequently, the solution is used by various end-users to mitigate business inconsistencies, communicate, manage content, and optimize the overall workflow.



Cloud Enterprise Application Software Market Trends:



Increasing demand for cloud-based computing and the shifting user inclination toward a customer-centric approach have facilitated the widespread adoption of cloud EAS across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This can be further attributed to rapid industrialization, escalating internet penetration, and the growing organizational need for enhanced business management solutions. In line with this, the extensive adoption of software as a service (SaaS) cloud computing service model that helps reduce information technology (IT) infrastructural costs and synchronizes, updates, and stores documents, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the large-scale integration of big data analytics, security interface, social media applications, and mobile app development platforms to perform complex cloud-based applications and optimize existing security compliances are impelling the market growth.

Moreover, the implementation of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and work-from-home (WFH) models, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has further supplemented the need for hybrid cloud computing enterprise applications for asset management. Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst key players to launch product variants with additional features are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation), Epicor Software Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IFS AB, Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.), International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, QAC Inc., Salesforce Inc. and SAP SE.



