Insights on the Coaxial Cables Global Market to 2028 - by Application, End-user and Geography

The report titled offers strategic insights into the global coaxial cables market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers an in-depth analysis of market segments based on application, end-users, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographical regions. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028.



Coaxial cable refers to a type of cable having its inner conductor enclosed in a tubular insulating layer. This outer layer is again surrounded by a tubular conducting shield. The shield is introduced in order to minimize the electrical and radio frequency interference, so as to ensure more efficient signal transmission. Coaxial cables are primarily used as a transmission line for transmitting radio frequency signals. These cables are popularly used across the television and IT & telecommunication sectors as well as for computer networking. The major demand for coaxial cable is observed to be in transfer radiofrequency. Coaxial cable and related equipment manufacturers are expected to face a challenge from the growing popularity of wireless technology to distribute high-speed internet and high definition videos over home television systems, DVR, and gaming consoles. Coaxial cable manufacturers are extending their networks by partnering with more number of distributors to sell their products. Manufacturers and their authorized distributors are deploying e-solutions for presale and ordering functions.



Coaxial cables expect a major demand from security and surveillance system integrators as the region is focusing on improving both public and private safety. The demand for coaxial cables from the telephone service providers segment is expected to decline through the estimated period. This is due to the usage of wireless communication devices such as mobile phones, Wi-Fi devices etc., which are rapidly replacing wired phones in both commercial and residential markets. However, with continued demand for RF and cable transmission, the coaxial cables market is expected to witness sustained growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, the report includes a section providing insights on the key trends followed in the market. In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading coaxial cable vendors, their business strategy analysis, market positioning, and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Belden, Inc., General Cable Corporation, LS Cable & System, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Nexans SA, Coleman Cable, Inc., Southwire Company, LLC., L-Com Global Connectivity, Alpha Wire and Prysmian Group. Apart from the company profiles, the report includes a section covering the competitive landscape wherein the market positioning of the companies has been discussed. The section also provides a view of key business strategies adopted by the leading market players.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the coaxial cables industry

Comparative analysis for different segments for the years 2019 & 2028

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis including the positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions

1.3.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Coaxial Cable Market

2.2 Global Coaxial Cable Market, By Application

2.3 Global Coaxial Cable Market, By End-user

2.4 Global Coaxial Cable Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Increasing telecom and IT spending from small and medium enterprises

3.2.2 Growing popularity of interconnected home devices

3.2.3 Low cost of installation

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Stiff competition from emerging substitutes

3.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5 Key Trend Analysis

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Market Positioning of Key Coaxial Cable Vendors

3.7.1 Leading player's strategies



Chapter 4 Global Coaxial Cable Market Analysis, by Application

4.1 Overview

4.2 Video Distribution

4.2.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market for Video Distribution Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.3 RF Transfer

4.3.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market for RF Transfer Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.4 Internet Data Transfer

4.4.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market for Internet Data Transfer Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Global Coaxial Cable Market Analysis, by End-use

5.1 Overview

5.2 Television

5.2.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market for Television Industry Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.3 Defense and Aerospace

5.3.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market for Defence and Aerospace Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.4 Internet Service Providers

5.4.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market for Internet Service Providers Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.5 Telecommunication Service Providers

5.5.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market for Telecommunication Service Providers Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.6 System Integrators

5.6.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market for System Integrators Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.7 Others (Construction, Marine, Automobile etc)

5.7.1 Global Coaxial Cables Market for Other End-use Industries Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 North America Coaxial Cables Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Coaxial Cable Market, by Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1 Comparative Analysis

6.3 North America Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.1 Comparative Analysis

6.4 North America Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.4.1 Comparative Analysis

6.4.2 U.S.

6.4.2.1 U.S. Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.4.2.2 U.S. Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.4.3 Rest of North America

6.4.3.1 Rest of North America Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.4.3.2 Rest of North America Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 7 Europe Coaxial Cables Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Coaxial Cable Market, by Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1 Comparative Analysis

7.3 Europe Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.1 Comparative Analysis

7.4 Europe Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.1 Comparative Analysis

7.4.2 U.K.

7.4.2.1 U.K. Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.2.2 U.K. Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.3.1 Germany Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.3.2 Germany Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.4 France

7.4.4.1 France Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.4.2 France Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.5 Rest of Europe

7.4.5.1 Rest of Europe Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.5.2 Rest of Europe Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Coaxial Cables Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Coaxial Cable Market, by Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1 Comparative Analysis

8.3 Asia Pacific Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.1 Comparative Analysis

8.4 Asia Pacific Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.1 Comparative Analysis

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 China Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.2.2 China Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.3.1 Japan Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.3.2 Japan Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.4 India

8.4.4.1 India Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.4.2 India Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4.5.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.5.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Coaxial Cables Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 RoW Coaxial Cable Market, by Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1 Comparative Analysis

9.3 RoW Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.3.1 Comparative Analysis

9.4 RoW Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.4.1 Comparative Analysis

9.4.2 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

9.4.2.1 MEA Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.4.2.2 MEA Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.4.3 Latin America

9.4.3.1 Latin America Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.4.3.2 Latin America Coaxial Cables Market Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Belden Inc.

10.1.1 Belden Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, Recent Developments)

10.2 General Cable Corporation

10.3 LS Cable & System

10.4 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.5 Amphenol Corporation

10.6 Nexans S.A.

10.7 Coleman Cable Inc.

10.8 Southwire Company, LLC

10.9 L-Com Global Connectivity

10.10 Alpha Wire

10.11 Prysmian Group



