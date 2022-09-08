Insights on the Coffee Capsules Global Market Report to 2032 - Key Trends Impacting the Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Capsules Market Outlook to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the coffee capsules market provides global industry analysis for 2017-2021 & forecast for 2022-2032.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the coffee capsules market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends



4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs/Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies



5. Global Coffee Capsules Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis, 2015-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn. Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



6. Global Coffee Capsules Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis by Material

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark



7. Global Coffee Capsules Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Billion) Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Billion) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Billion) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Market Background

8.1. Global Packaging Market Overview

8.2. Global Beverage Industry Outlook

8.3. Global Plastic Industry Growth Outlook

8.4. Macro-Economic Factors

8.4.1.1. Global GDP Outlook

8.4.1.2. COVID-19

8.4.1.3. Plastic Industry

8.4.1.4. Beverage Industry

8.4.1.5. Plastic Recycling Growth

8.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

8.5.1.1. Packaging Industry Growth

8.5.1.2. Plastic Industry Growth

8.5.1.3. Segmental Revenue Growth, Key Players

8.5.1.4. 5 Years Revenue Growth, by Key Players

8.5.1.5. Beverage Industry Growth

8.5.1.6. Recycling Facility Growth

8.6. Value Chain

8.6.1. Raw Material Suppliers

8.6.2. Coffee Capsules Manufacturers

8.6.3. End User

8.7. COVID-19 Crisis - Impact Assessment

8.7.1. Current Statistics

8.7.2. Short-Mid-Long Term Outlook

8.7.3. Likely Rebound

8.8. Market Dynamics

8.8.1. Drivers

8.8.2. Restraints

8.8.3. Opportunity Analysis

8.9. Global Supply Demand Analysis



9. Global Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Material

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by Material, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by Material, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Plastic

9.3.2. Bio Plastics

9.3.3. Others (Fabric, etc.)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Material



10. Global Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by End Use

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by End Use, 2015-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by End Use, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Commercial

10.3.2. Household

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Use



11. Global Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by Region, 2015-2021

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2022-2032

11.3.1. North America

11.3.2. Latin America

11.3.3. Europe

11.3.4. South Asia

11.3.5. East Asia

11.3.6. Middle, East & Africa

11.3.7. Oceania

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region



12. North America Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021

12.3. Current Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

12.3.1. by Country

12.3.1.1. U.S.

12.3.1.2. Canada

12.3.2. by Material

12.3.3. by End Use

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.4.1. by Country

12.4.2. by Material

12.4.3. by End Use



13. Latin America Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

13.1. Introduction/Key Findings

13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021

13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

13.3.1. by Country

13.3.1.1. Brazil

13.3.1.2. Mexico

13.3.1.3. Argentina

13.3.1.4. Rest of Latin America

13.3.2. by Material

13.3.3. by End Use

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.4.1. by Country

13.4.2. by Material

13.4.3. by End Use



14. Europe Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

14.1. Introduction/Key Findings

14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021

14.3. Current Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

14.3.1. by Country

14.3.1.1. Germany

14.3.1.2. Italy

14.3.1.3. France

14.3.1.4. UK

14.3.1.5. Spain

14.3.1.6. BENELUX

14.3.1.7. Nordic

14.3.1.8. Russia

14.3.1.9. Rest of Europe

14.3.2. by Material

14.3.3. by End Use

14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.4.1. by Country

14.4.2. by Material

14.4.3. by End Use



15. South Asia Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

15.1. Introduction/Key Findings

15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021

15.3. Current Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

15.3.1. by Country

15.3.1.1. India

15.3.1.2. Thailand

15.3.1.3. Indonesia

15.3.1.4. Malaysia

15.3.1.5. Rest of South Asia

15.3.2. by Material

15.3.3. by End Use

15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

15.4.1. by Country

15.4.2. by Material

15.4.3. by End Use



16. East Asia Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

16.1. Introduction/Key Findings

16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021

16.3. Current Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

16.3.1. by Country

16.3.1.1. China

16.3.1.2. Japan

16.3.1.3. South Korea

16.3.2. by Material

16.3.3. by End Use

16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

16.4.1. by Country

16.4.2. by Material

16.4.3. by End Use



17. MEA Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

17.1. Introduction/Key Findings

17.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021

17.3. Current Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

17.3.1. by Country

17.3.1.1. GCC Countries

17.3.1.2. Turkey

17.3.1.3. Northern Africa

17.3.1.4. South Africa

17.3.1.5. Israel

17.3.1.6. Rest of MEA

17.3.2. by Material

17.3.3. by End Use

17.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

17.4.1. by Country

17.4.2. by Material

17.4.3. by End Use



18. Oceania Coffee Capsules Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

18.1. Introduction/Key Findings

18.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021

18.3. Current Market Size (US$ Billion) and Volume (Mn. Units) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

18.3.1. by Country

18.3.1.1. Australia

18.3.1.2. New Zealand

18.3.2. by Material

18.3.3. by End Use

18.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

18.4.1. by Country

18.4.2. by Material

18.4.3. by End Use



19. Global Country wise Coffee Capsules Market Analysis, 2022 & 2032

19.1. Introduction

19.2. USA Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.2.1. by Material

19.2.2. by End Use

19.3. Canada Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.3.1. by Material

19.3.2. by End Use

19.4. Brazil Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.4.1. by Material

19.4.2. by End Use

19.5. Mexico Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.5.1. by Material

19.5.2. by End Use

19.6. Germany Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.6.1. by Material

19.6.2. by End Use

19.7. U.K. Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.7.1. by Material

19.7.2. by End Use

19.8. Spain Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.8.1. by Material

19.8.2. by End Use

19.9. France Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.9.1. by Material

19.9.2. by End Use

19.10. Russia Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.10.1. by Material

19.10.2. by End Use

19.11. China Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.11.1. by Material

19.11.2. by End Use

19.12. Japan Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.12.1. by Material

19.12.2. by End Use

19.13. India Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.13.1. by Material

19.13.2. by End Use

19.14. GCC Countries Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.14.1. by Material

19.14.2. by End Use

19.15. Australia Coffee Capsules Market Analysis

19.15.1. by Material

19.15.2. by End Use



20. Market Structure Analysis

20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Coffee Capsules)

20.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

20.3. Market Presence Analysis



21. Competition Analysis

21.1. Competition Dashboard

21.2. Competition Benchmarking

21.3. Competition Deep Dive

21.3.1. Nestle Nespresso

21.3.1.1. Overview

21.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.1.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.1.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.3.2. Starbucks Corporation

21.3.2.1. Overview

21.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.2.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.2.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.2.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.2.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.3.3. Lavazza

21.3.3.1. Overview

21.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.3.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.3.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.3.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.3.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.3.4. Gourmesso

21.3.4.1. Overview

21.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.4.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.4.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.4.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.4.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.3.5. Gloria Jean's Coffees

21.3.5.1. Overview

21.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.5.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.5.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.5.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.5.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.3.6. Bestpresso Coffee

21.3.6.1. Overview

21.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.6.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.6.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.6.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.6.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.3.7. Kiss Me Organics

21.3.7.1. Overview

21.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.7.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.7.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.7.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.7.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.3.8. The Kraft Heinz Company

21.3.8.1. Overview

21.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.8.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.8.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.8.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.8.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.3.9. Dunkin Brands

21.3.9.1. Overview

21.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.9.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.9.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.9.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.9.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.3.10. Keurig

21.3.10.1. Overview

21.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.3.10.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.10.5. Strategy Overview

21.3.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.3.10.5.2. Product Strategy

21.3.10.5.3. Channel Strategy



22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



23. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybajf5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets