Insights on the Coffee Pods and Capsules Global Market to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Coffee Pods and capsules are a fast growing market. The popularity of these products is attributed to their convenience and affordability. The main difference between capsules and coffee pods lies in their durability. Unlike the paper surface of coffee pods, capsules can withstand prolonged storage.

However, after the due date of the product, the coffee pods can begin to degrade, making them susceptible to microscopic agents. Coffee capsules are used in single-cup machines and percolators. They contain enough coffee for one serving. Usually, coffee capsules are placed inside a pod in a coffee machine.

The machine then injects hot water inside the pod, spinning the coffee capsule and letting the water and coffee brew together. The water then flows out through special holes in the pod and travels to the cup as a foamy drink.

Growing demand for specialty and organic coffee pods and capsules coupled with the launch of fully recyclable coffee pods are major factor driving growth of the coffee pods and capsules market. Moreover, increasing online sale of pods and capsule is again fostering market growth.

Furthermore, key players are focusing on enhancing packaging to attract consumers is also anticipated to augment market growth. Additionally, growing sale of single-serve coffee pods will further favor the market growth. For instance, JAB Holdings-controlled Keurig Dr. Pepper reported a 6% increase in the retail consumption of its single-serve coffee pods during the first quarter of 2020

On the other hand, high cost of the coffee pods is expected to limit the adoption of coffee pods and capsules

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global coffee pods and capsules market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global coffee pods and capsules market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Nestle SA, JAB Holding Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Inspire Brands Inc. (DUNKIN' BRANDS), Luigi Lavazza SpA, Starbucks Corporation, Gloria Jean's Coffees, and Strauss Group

Coffees, and Strauss Group Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global coffee pods and capsules market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global coffee pods and capsules market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Coffee Pods And Capsules, By Type

Market Coffee Pods And Capsules, By Distribution Channel

Market Coffee Pods And Capsules, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Growing usage of single-serve coffee pods

High cost of the machine

Increasing online sale of coffee pods and capsule

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market, By TYPE, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Pods

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Capsules

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market, By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

On-trade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Off-trade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Nestle SA

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Developments

Financial Performance

Strategies

JAB Holding Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

The Kraft Heinz Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Inspire Brands Inc. (DUNKIN' BRANDS)

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Luigi Lavazza SpA

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Starbucks Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Gloria Jean's Coffees

Coffees Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Strauss Group

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

9. Section

