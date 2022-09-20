Insights on the Commercial Drones Global Market to 2027 - by Weight, System, Product, Mode of Operation, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial drones market reached a value of US$ 16.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 71.99 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.41% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Commercial drones refer to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) employed for industrial purposes rather than personal or recreational usage. They are equipped with flight controlling computers, receivers, global positioning systems (GPS), thermal cameras and ultrasonic and collision avoidance sensors.

These technologies enable the vehicle to hover in place and create programmed movements. Commercial drones aid in mapping areas and collecting real-time data while surveying and performing high-quality aerial filming and photography.

As a result, they are used in various commercial applications, including risk mitigation, urban planning, farm management, weather monitoring, traffic controlling, green mapping, aerial imaging, and research and excavation. Currently, commercial drones are available in semi-autonomous, autonomous, and remote-operated types.



The widespread adoption of commercial drones across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for intelligent UAVs with high-resolution cameras and advanced sensors to perform various business-related operations. This, in turn, represents a prime factor currently driving the market growth.

In line with this, the rapid expansion of several location-based services, such as e-commerce shipping, food delivery, tourism, and social networking, has further supplemented the product demand for speeding-up distribution procedures and tracking products.

Additionally, the introduction of smart commercial drones with built-in compliance technologies to provide effective flight control is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the large-scale integration of the product with three-dimensional (3D) mapping, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) transponder solutions are propelling the market growth.

These systems assist in geographical mapping, tracking multiple objects, and providing analytical insights after capturing, processing, and transferring data. Apart from this, the extensive utilization of commercial drones in the agricultural sector to promote sustainable growth of crops by providing information to framers related to climate change is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aeronavics Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics, Delair, Insitu Inc. (The Boeing Company), Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., SenseFly (AgEagle Aerial Sys), Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited) and Yuneec International.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global commercial drones market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial drones market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the weight?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global commercial drones market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

