Insights on the Consumer Credit Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Bank of America, Barclays & BNP Paribas Among Others
Feb 17, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Credit - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Consumer Credit Market to Reach US$15 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Consumer Credit estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Consumer Credit market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Bank of America Corporation
- Barclays plc.
- BNP Paribas SA
- China Construction Bank Corp.
- Citigroup, Inc.
- Deutsche Bank AG
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
- Wells Fargo & Company
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Consumer Credit Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 58
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j39zyl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article