Insights on the Container Handling Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Handling Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Container Handling Equipment market accounted for $7.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $11.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rise in cargo transportation across the globe and growth in international and intercontinental trade are the major factors driving market growth. However, a high capital cost of these equipments is restraining market growth.



Container handling equipments are vehicles such as the crane, truck, hoist, and many more which help in the process of shifting various goods from one place to another with fewer difficulties. With the innovation in technology, they are getting automated.



Based on equipment type, the ship-to-shore (STS) cranes segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are utilized for loading and unloading containers from larger ships that are completely reliant on the availability of these cranes. According to the Port Equipment Manufacturers' Association (PEMA), the demand for these cranes basically originates from medium and larger ports in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India in the Asia Pacific due to an increased container traffic. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high volume of cargo being transported from emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan and increasing government initiatives for support of export and developments in ports and equipment used in ports in countries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Container Handling Equipment Market include Amzone International Ltd, Cargotec, Cargotec Corporation, ELME Spreader, GEA Group, HYSTER, Nilkamal Limited, PINTSCH BUBENZER GMBH, Port Equipment Manufacturers Association PEMA, Port Finance International B.V., Satomas, STEELBRO, Stinis, TANDEMLOC Inc, Taylor Machine Works Inc ( The Taylor Group of Companies), Timars container handling equipment and VDL Groep bv.



