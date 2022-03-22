Insights on the Corneal Transplantation Global Market to 2028 - Introduction of High-Tech Products for Transplantation Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corneal Transplantation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Indication End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corneal transplantation market is projected to reach US$ US$ 640.79 million by 2028 from US$ 420.71 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market's growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of eye diseases, and the rising geriatric population. However, the risks associated with Corneal Transplantation and shortage of donor material hampers the market growth.

Corneal blindness has complex epidemiology that includes a broad spectrum of infectious and inflammatory eye diseases causing corneal scars that contribute to functional blindness. Trachoma, corneal ulcers, ophthalmia neonatorum, xerophthalmia, viral infections, onchocerciasis, leprosy, traditional eye medications, and eye injuries lead to corneal blindness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 146 million people have trachoma, of which 10 million have trichiasis and require surgeries to prevent corneal blindness. In addition, ~4.9 million are completely blind due to trachomatous corneal scarring. Corneal blindness is preventable with the timely treatment of these diseases and better access to medical care. However, if left untreated at the initial stage, corneal transplantation is the only option for patients with damaged corneas.



According to 2020 statistics from the Cornea Research Foundation of America, keratoconus disorder affects ~50-200 out of every 100,000 people. These statistics suggest that the growing number of people suffering from keratoconus disease would boost the demand for corneal transplants. According to the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) statistics, ~4.1 million people in the UK will be affected by blindness during 2020-2050. As per the WHO, in 2021, ~2.2 billion people had near or far visual impairments - including 4.2 million people with corneal opacities. Thus, the growing incidence of eye diseases is bolstering the growth of the corneal transplantation market.



Based on type, the global corneal transplantation market has been segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK), Descemet Stripping Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK), Corneal Limbal Stem Cell Transplant, and others. The penetrating keratoplasty segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the CAGR of 6.4% in the market during the forecast period. Based on indication, the market is segmented into fungal corneal ulcer, Fuchs dystrophy, keratoconus, keratitis, and others.

The Fuchs dystrophy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the Corneal Transplantations market is segmented hospitals, eye clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the market during the forecast period.



