Insights on the Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
Apr 22, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate online language learning market in Europe is expected to grow by $ 2.23 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.
The growing implementation of language cloud services, surging trade with emerging economies, and evolving changes in workforce structure are major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the uneven pace of digitization increased threats from open sources and the growing threat from social media platforms will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/corporate-online-language-learning-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
Corporate Online Language Learning Market In Europe: Deployment Landscape
Based on the deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.
Corporate Online Language Learning Market In Europe: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the Rest of Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the Rest of Europe. The presence of a global workforce will facilitate the corporate online language learning market growth in the rest of Europe over the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
- Test Preparation Market by Product, End-user, and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The test preparation market in India has the potential to grow by USD 7.22 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.93%. Download FREE sample report
- Educational Toys Market by Product, Age, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The educational toys market has the potential to grow by USD 28.40 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.25%. Download FREE sample report
Companies Covered:
- Berlitz Corp.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- Fluenz Inc.
- Hello-Hello LLC
- inlingua International Ltd.
- Innovative Language Learning LLC
- Linguaphone
- Linguarama Ltd.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- Sanako Oy
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berlitz Corp.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- Fluenz Inc.
- Hello-Hello LLC
- inlingua International Ltd.
- Innovative Language Learning LLC
- Linguaphone
- Linguarama Ltd.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- Sanako Oy
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/corporate-online-language-learning-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article