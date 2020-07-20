Insights on the Customer Data Platform Global Market to 2028 - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast
Jul 20, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Data Platform Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Customer Data Platform Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus on development of real-time customer profiles, growing adoption of account-based marketing among enterprises and rising awareness regarding customer data platform among marketers.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Regional Analysis:
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East
Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World
- South Africa
- Others
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Focus on Development of Real-Time Customer Profiles
3.1.2 Growing Adoption of Account-Based Marketing among Enterprises
3.1.3 Rising Awareness regarding Customer Data Platform among Marketers
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Customer Data Platform Market, By Type
4.1 Campaign
4.2 Analytics
4.3 Access
5 Customer Data Platform Market, By Component
5.1 Services
5.2 Solutions
6 Customer Data Platform Market, By Organization Size
6.1 Large Enterprises
6.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
7 Customer Data Platform Market, By Deployment Mode
7.1 On-Premises
7.2 Cloud
8 Customer Data Platform Market, By Application
8.1 Security Management
8.2 Predictive Analytics
8.3 Personalized Data Recommendations
8.4 Marketing Data Segmentation
8.5 Customer Engagement and Retention
8.6 Campaign Management
8.7 Other Applications
8.7.1 Marketing Automation
8.7.2 Data Monetization
8.7.3 Data Enrichment
8.7.4 Customer Analytics
9 Customer Data Platform Market, By Capability
10 Customer Data Platform Market, By End User
11 Customer Data Platform Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Amperity
13.2 Oracle
13.3 Zylotech
13.4 Blueconic
13.5 SAP
13.6 Bluevenn
13.7 Microsoft
13.8 Ignitionone
13.9 Tealium
13.10 Adobe
13.11 Agilone
13.12 Calibermind
13.13 SAS Institute
13.14 Celebrus (D4t4 Solutions)
13.15 Teradata
13.16 Dun & Bradstreet
13.17 Leadspace
