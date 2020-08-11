Insights on the Customer Experience Management Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Adobe Systems, Oracle & SAP Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Experience Management Market by Component (Solution v/s Service), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), by Touch Point (Social Media, Branches/Stores, Others), by Organization Size, by End User Industry, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Customer Experience Management Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Customer Experience Management Market is driven by the growing need to enhance customer experience and improve the customer satisfaction levels. Additionally, increasing deployment of advanced technologies such as AI, big data analytics solution, IoT, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, among others to provide better, more reliable and efficient customer services which can reduce customer churn rates are further expected to propel the market through 2025.



Furthermore, increasing investments, R&D and new product launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, lack of awareness pertaining to the availability of such technologies can hamper the market growth. Besides, high cost coupled with reluctance among consumers in choosing the appropriate technology can further impede the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Customer Experience Management Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, touch point, organization size, end-user industry, company and region. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the flexibility, scalability, 24/7 availability, large storage space, among others associated with cloud. Based on touch point, the market can be categorized into social media, branches/stores, the web, call centers, company website, email, mobile and others. The mobile segment is expected to register significant growth in the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the rising use of mobile phones among the consumers, increasing number of mobile applications and the growth in the mobile marketing.



Regionally, the Global Customer Experience Management Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected dominate the overall customer experience management market owing to the early adoption of technologies in the region.



The major players operating in the Global Customer Experience Management Market Adobe Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Avaya Inc., NICE Systems, Nokia, OpenText, Tech Mahindra, Verint Systems and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



For instance, In March 2019, Oracle partnered with TWINSET, an Italian Clothing Brand, for providing the company with Oracle Retail's modern point-of-service (POS) technology. This technology enhances customer experience at TWINSET stores by providing all transactional details to the in-store staff thus helping them suggest customers necessary styling and information related to the latest merchandise and more.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Customer Experience Management Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Customer Experience Management Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Customer Experience Management Market based on component, deployment mode, touch point, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Customer Experience Management Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Customer Experience Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Customer Experience Management Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Customer Experience Management Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Customer Experience Management Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Customer Experience Management Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Customer Experience Management Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution v/s Service)

6.2.1.1. By Service (Professional v/s Managed)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.3. By Touch Point (Social Media, Branches/Stores, The Web, Call Centers, Company Website, Email, Mobile, Others)

6.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.5. By End User Industry (IT & Telecom, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Management Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Customer Experience Management Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Customer Experience Management Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Customer Experience Management Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Customer Experience Management Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Adobe Systems, Inc.

14.2. Oracle Corporation

14.3. SAP SE

14.4. IBM Corporation

14.5. Avaya Inc.

14.6. NICE Systems

14.7. Nokia

14.8. OpenText

14.9. Tech Mahindra

14.10. Verint Systems



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Author & Disclaimer



