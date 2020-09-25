Insights on the Data Center Rack Global Market to 2025 - Increased Deployment of Edge Data Centers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Rack Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center rack market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2025.



The global data center rack market size is expected to reach revenue of over $1.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The industry is witnessing growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing adoption of complex IT infrastructure, prompting operators to procure deeper and wider rack architecture. In terms of shipments, 42U still dominates the market, where the adoption of 45U, 47U, 48U, and over 48U is growing at a higher rate.



Data center operators are showing an increased preference for the adoption of racks based on the OCP design. In terms of pricing, warranty, and aftermarket services, the market is highly competitive. The use of rack solutions will continue to grow as the number of edge deployments, comprising less than 10 units, grows in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, China, India, and Japan. All these countries will contribute to the growth of the market through multiple greenfield hyperscale facilities investments during 2020-2025.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center rack market during the forecast period:

Deployment of Edge Data Center

Adoption of Open-rack Architecture

Increased Adoption of Rack Scale IT Infrastructure Solutions

Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the data center rack market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Data Center Rack Market Segmentation



The global data center rack market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Product, Rack Size, End-users, and Geography. The global data center rack market by enclosures & cabinets is expected to reach over $1 billion by 2025. Open frame racks are predominantly adopted to equip network infrastructure such as switches, while cabinets are offered as both servers and network cabinets. Wall-mount cabinets, seismic cabinets, cabinets with integrated cooling are the several types offered in the market. The adoption of racks and its associated accessories varies from one facility to another based on its design. The cost will increase based on the accessories being adopted. Most of the facilities are designed with hot/cold aisle containment systems, where the units are installed with cable and air-flow management accessories, which is likely to affect the market significantly



The demand for taller rack architecture is growing among enterprise customers. Several colocation operators in North America have equipped their facilities with 42U along with 45U and 52U racks. 42U dominate the market as they are commonly used industry-standard racks. However, they are getting replaced by 45U, 47U, and 48U during the forecast period. With the growing demand for taller architecture, the ASP of 42U will decline slowly. In Western Europe, colocation operators have equipped with standard 42U cabinets along with 46U & 47U. Google, Microsoft, and Facebook have installed standard 42U & 48U in their facilities. Hyperscale investment s will be a major boost to the market growth of 48U cabinets. Colocation providers are adopting units of multiple sizes in a single facility to attract customers with varying demands. Flexible data center design will continue to grow the demand for taller and wider rack architecture worldwide.



In 2019, data center investment was dominated by colocation providers, while the contribution from enterprise data centers declined with service providers mostly shifting from traditional greenfield deployments to modular deployments. The adoption of racks in colocation facilities varies from a few hundred to over 5,000. Most operators are building facilities using modular data center infrastructure that includes prefabricated containment solutions and containerized modules. Colocation facilities are being built with options to install taller, deeper, and wider rack infrastructures.



Prominent Key Vendors

Eaton

HPE

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Rittal

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

Black Box Network Services

Belden

Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment

Cisco

Crenlo (Emcor)

Chatsworth Products

Cannon Technologies

C&F Group

Conteg

Canovate

Dataracks

Delta Power Solutions

Fujitsu

Great Lakes Case and Cabinet

IBM

Oracle

Panduit

Prism Enclosures

Rack Solutions

Retex

Rahi Systems

StarTech

Schroff (Nvent)

Tripp Lite

Usystems

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the data center rack market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the data center rack market share?

3. How is the growth of colocation data centers influencing the growth of the data center rack market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the data center rack market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the data center rack market share?



