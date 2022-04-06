Insights on the DevOps Global Market to 2030 - High Rate of Adoption Among SMEs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DevOps Market by Component, Cloud Type, Organization Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DevOps is a set of cultural concepts, practices, and technologies that improves an organization's capacity to produce high-velocity applications and services, allowing it to evolve and improve products at a quicker rate than traditional software development and infrastructure management methods. In addition, owing to its quickness organizations can better service their clients and compete in the market. Furthermore, the DevOps approach enables developers and operations teams to accomplish these goals. Microservices and continuous delivery, for example, enable teams to take ownership of services and release updates quickly.



Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery and increase in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX drive the growth of the market. In addition, growth in applications running in the dynamic IT environment fuels the growth of the market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in AI and its use in application development and high rate of adoption among SMEs is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The DevOps market is segmented on the basis of component, cloud type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into solution and service. By cloud type, it is fragmented into, private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. In terms of enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprise and SMEs. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the DevOps market analysis Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Rackspace Technology. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping DevOps industry/market

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Surge in Need for Continuous and Fast Application Delivery

3.3.1.2. Increasing Focus on Reducing CAPEX and OPEX

3.3.1.3. Applications Running in the Dynamic IT Environment

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Heavy Dependence on Legacy Processes

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Software development applications and AI capabilities of DevOps solutions

3.3.3.2. High Rate of Adoption Among SMEs

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on DevOps market

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.4.3. Economic impact

3.4.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.4.5. Opportunity analysis for DevOps providers



CHAPTER 4: DEVOPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: DEVOPS MARKET, BY CLOUD TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Private

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Public

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Hybrid

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: DEVOPS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Large enterprise

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. SMEs

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: DEVOPS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Overview

7.2. IT & Telecom

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. BFSI

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Retail

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Government and public Sector

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Manufacturing

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. Healthcare

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: DEVOPS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

9.2. Competitive dashboard

9.3. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE

10.1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. Business performance

10.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. BROADCOM

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. R&D expenditure

10.2.7. Business performance

10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. DELL, TECHNOLOGIES INC.

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. R&D expenditure

10.3.7. Business performance

10.4. GOOGLE LLC

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. R&D expenditure

10.4.7. Business performance

10.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. R&D expenditure

10.5.7. Business performance

10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. IBM CORPORATION.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. R&D Expenditure

10.6.7. Business performance

10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. R&D expenditure

10.7.7. Business performance

10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. MICRO FOCUS

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Product portfolio

10.9. ORACLE CORPORATION

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. R&D expenditure

10.9.7. Business performance

10.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D Expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

