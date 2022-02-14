Insights on the Digital Health Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Component and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital health market reached a value of US$ 289 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 881 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.14% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Digital health refers to the integration of information technology and electronic communications with various healthcare processes. It includes telehealth, medical wearables, digital healthcare systems like EMR and EHR medical apps, healthcare analytics, etc. Digital health aims to improve patient care, disease management and the overall healthcare experience for the user. It also enables the healthcare providers to access health records, prepare a diagnosis history, reduce the need for duplicate tests and make efficient decisions. Digital health also facilitates the identification of new illnesses or the worsening of existing ailments while lowering the total costs of healthcare. Owing to these benefits, it finds both clinical and non-clinical applications across the medical industry



Rapid advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, along with the adoption of cloud-based storage systems by professionals, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Doctors and other healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing various devices such as smartphones and tablets to monitor and track the patient's health. Furthermore, significant developments in processing and storage technologies have made computing resources more affordable, efficient and accessible, and enabled the on-demand supply of these services to patients through the internet.

Additionally, extensive governmental support and the implementation of favorable policies to encourage the adoption of digital health solutions are also boosting the demand for the technology. For instance, governments of various nations are promoting the incorporation of electronic intensive care units (e-ICU), which allow remote patient monitoring through two-way cameras, high-speed internet and electronic devices. Other factors, such as the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure levels and increasing prevalence of diseases including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and diabetes are also projected to drive the market further

