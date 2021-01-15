Insights on the Digital Shipyard Global Market to 2027 - by Capacity, Shipyard Type, Technology, Digitalization Level, Process, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Shipyard - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Digital Shipyard market accounted for $591.63 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,736.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of the digital twin in the shipbuilding industry, and increasing use of new manufacturing technologies in shipbuilding are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the increased vulnerability to cyber threats is hampering market growth.



Digital shipyard aims to address operational efficiency and effectivity, to make the marine industry safer, faster, and smarter. This has a dramatic impact on the cost and schedule and therefore is easy to define tangible benefit to shipyard operations during design, building, and service.



Based on the process, the manufacturing & planning segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to manufacturing & planning is an important phase and plays a vital role in the implementation of the concept of digital shipyard. The process involves the use of various intelligent technologies such as additive manufacturing, robotic process automation, cloud computing & master data management, and blockchain.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India, that are modernizing and procuring marine vessels for the upgradation of their shipyards and to establish a strong foothold in the marine sector.



Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Shipyard Market include Inmarsat Plc, Ifs Ab, Siemens, Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Accenture, Ibaset, Hexagon, Altair Engineering, Inc, Kuka Ag, Sap, Pemamek Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd, Wartsila, Bae Systems and Kranendonk Smart Robotics.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Medium Shipyards

5.3 Small Shipyards

5.4 Large Shipyards



6 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Shipyard Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Military Shipyards

6.3 Commercial Shipyards

6.4 Civil



7 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Additive Manufacturing

7.3 Blockchain

7.4 Augmented Reality (AR)

7.5 Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics

7.6 Cybersecurity

7.7 Cloud Computing & Master Data Management

7.8 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

7.9 Digital Twin & Simulation

7.10 Robotic Process Automation

7.11 3D Printing

7.12 3D Modelling

7.13 Virtual Design

7.14 3D Scanning

7.15 High-performance Computing (HPC)



8 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Digitalization Level

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Semi Digital Shipyard

8.3 Fully Digital Shipyard

8.4 Partially Digital Shipyard



9 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Process

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Design & Engineering

9.3 Maintenance & Support

9.4 Manufacturing & Planning

9.5 Research & Development

9.6 Training & Simulation



10 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Upgrades & Services

10.3 Implementation



11 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Inmarsat Plc

13.2 Ifs Ab

13.3 Siemens

13.4 Dassault Systemes

13.5 Aveva Group Plc

13.6 Accenture

13.7 Ibaset

13.8 Hexagon

13.9 Altair Engineering, Inc.

13.10 Kuka Ag

13.11 Sap

13.12 Pemamek Ltd

13.13 Damen Shipyards Group

13.14 Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd

13.15 Wartsila

13.16 Bae Systems

13.17 Kranendonk Smart Robotics



