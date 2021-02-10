Insights on the Disposable Glove Global Market to 2027 - by Material, Type, Application, End-user and Geography
Feb 10, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Glove Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material; Type; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global disposable glove market was valued at $4,026.17 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $11,101.07 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2020-2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global disposable gloves market, and drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.
The increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing burden of healthcare-associated infections are among the key factor fueling the growth of the disposable gloves market is driven by the factors market such as increasing incidence increasing surgical procedures and growing burden of healthcare-associated infection. Further, the rising demand of neurostimulation devices to treat chronic pain disposable gloves in the healthcare sector offer lucrative opportunities to the global disposable gloves market players. However, the high cost shortage of disposable these gloves devices hinders the market growth.
On the basis of material, the disposable gloves market is bifurcated segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. In 2019, the natural rubber segment accounted for a larger the largest share of the market. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the rising demand and increasing healthcare-associated infection.
RUBBEREX, Sempermed, Cardinal Health Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Limited, Molnlycke, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, B. Braun Melsungen AG. are among the key players operating in the disposable gloves market. T
hese companies focus on partnerships, product launches, and collaborations, among other business strategies, to sustain their market positions. For instance, in September 2020, Sempermed USA introduceds gripstrong poly general purpose disposable gloves. GripStrong Poly general-purpose disposable gloves. These powder-free gloves offer a spacious, loose fit and are recommended for non-invasive, short-term tasks. They are manufactured with high - density polyethylene and meet FDA requirements for food handling.
Reasons to Buy:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the disposable gloves market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global disposable gloves market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Disposable Gloves Market - By Material
1.3.2 Disposable Gloves Market - By Type
1.3.3 Disposable Gloves Market - By Application
1.3.4 Disposable Gloves Market - By End User
1.3.5 Global Disposable Gloves Market - By Geography
2. Disposable Gloves Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Global Disposable Gloves - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions
5. Disposable Gloves Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Burden of Healthcare-Associated Infection
5.1.2 Increasing Surgical Procedures
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Shortage for Gloves
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Domestic Production of Gloves
5.3.2 Growing Adoption of Powder Free Glove
5.4 Impact Analysis
6. Disposable Gloves Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Disposable Gloves Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Disposable Gloves Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Disposable Gloves Market Analysis - By Material
7.1 Overview
7.2 Disposable Gloves Market Revenue Share, by Material (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Natural rubber
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Natural rubber: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Nitrile
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Nitrile: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Neoprene
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Neoprene: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.6 Polyethylene
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Polyethylene: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Others : Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Disposable Gloves Market - By Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Disposable Gloves Market, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.3 Powdered
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Powdered: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Powder-free
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Powder-free: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Disposable Gloves Market - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Disposable Gloves Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)
9.3 Examination
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Examination: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Surgical
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Surgical: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Disposable Gloves Market Analysis - By End User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Disposable Gloves Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)
10.3 Hospitals and Clinics
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Diagnostic Centers
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Diagnostic Centers: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.6 Home Healthcare
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Home Healthcare: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Others: Disposable Gloves Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Disposable Gloves Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis
11.1 North America: Disposable Glove Market
11.2 Europe: Disposable Gloves market
11.3 Asia Pacific: Disposable Gloves market
11.4 Middle East & Africa: Disposable Gloves Market
11.5 South and Central America: Disposable Gloves Market
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Disposable Gloves Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
13.3 Organic Developments
13.3.1 Overview
13.4 Inorganic Developments
13.4.1 Overview
14. Company Profiles
14.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 RUBBEREX
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Sempermed
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Cardinal Health Inc.
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Supermax Corporation Berhad
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Hartalega Holdings Berhad
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Top Glove Corporation Bhd
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Ansell Limited
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Molnlycke Health Care AB.
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 Glossary of Terms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ou7pz0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets