Insights on the Document Analytics Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Need to Improve Customer Experience Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Document Analytics Market by Product Type (Solution and Services), Deployment Type, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail and ecommerce, Manufacturing, Transportation), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of document analytics market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The document analytics market is expected to reach $12.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 48.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growing initiatives to digitize content across enterprises, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud-based document analysis solutions. However, addressing governance and compliance requirements obstructs the growth of this market up to some extent. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the document analytics market with respect to product type, deployment type, industry vertical, organization size, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



Based on product type, the solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall document analytics market in 2020. Rising initiatives to digitize content across enterprises to manage large data and improve analysis quality is one of the key factors fueling investments in the document analysis solutions market. However, the services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth can be attributed to the increasing deployment of analytics solutions, which leads to the growing demand for pre- and post-deployment services, including consulting, installation, training, maintenance, and support.



Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall document analytics market in 2020. The companies in this vertical deal with complex documents such as invoices, receipts, legal contracts, emails, and financial statements. Data extraction in different formats, such as PDFs, images, excels sheets, and others, is very difficult to do manually. As a result, the BFSI vertical is anticipated to hold the largest share in the document analytics market. However, the manufacturing vertical is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on organization size, the large-size enterprises segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall document analytics market in 2020. The traction of document analysis in large enterprises is higher than SMEs due to the affordability and top economies of scale that enable organizations to leverage document analysis. Large organizations leave no stone unturned to compete in the cut-throat competitive world; hence, they significantly adopt intelligent tactical techniques. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Geographically, North America is poised to command the largest share of the document analytics market in 2020. In the U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology. The indispensable requirement of companies to transform their traditional business operations into digital, coupled with the rapid adoption of mobile devices, IoT solutions, and cloud technology, has led to the increased adoption of document analysis solutions in this region. Furthermore, many document analysis solutions and services providers in North America are expected to drive growth significantly. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region globally due to the growing need for advanced intelligent solutions.



The key players operating in the document analytics market are ABBYY (U.S.), Kofax Inc. (U.S.), WorkFusion (U.S.), Automation Anywhere (U.S.), AntWorks PTE. LTD. (Singapore), Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.), Celaton (U.K.), Extract Systems (U.S.), HyperScience (U.S.), Parascript, LLC (U.S.), Infrrd (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (India), OpenText Corporation (Canada), and HCL Technologies (India).



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product type, deployment type, industry vertical, organization size, and countries?

What is the historical market for document analysis across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2019-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the document analytics market?

Who are the major players in the document analytics market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the document analytics market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the document analytics market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the document analytics market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for The Study



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Offering

3.3. Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

3.4. Market Analysis, by Organization Size

3.5. Market Analysis, by Vertical

3.6. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.7. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Digitization of Departments Across Enterprises

4.2.2. Rising Adoption of Big Data and Associated Technologies

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Legal and Data Privacy Issues

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Integration of Ai & Ml with Document Analytics

4.4.2. Increasing Need to Improve Customer Experience

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. High Cost of Implementation

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Document Analytics Solutions

4.7. Impact of Covid-19 on the Document Analytics Market



5. Document Analytics Market, by Offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solutions

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Professional Services

5.3.2. Managed Services



6. Document Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1. Introduction

6.2. On-Premise

6.3. Cloud-Based



7. Document Analytics Market, by Vertical

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.4. Government

7.5. Retail and E-Commerce

7.6. Manufacturing

7.7. Transportation & Logistics

7.8. Other Verticals



8. Document Analytics Market, by Organization Size

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large Enterprises

8.3. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



9. Document Analytics Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Ranking by Key Players



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Abbyy

11.2. Kofax Inc.

11.3. WorkFusion, Inc.

11.4. Automation Anywhere

11.5. AntWorks Pte. Ltd.

11.6. Hyperscience

11.7. Celaton

11.8. Extract Systems

11.9. Parascript, Llc

11.10. Infrrd, Inc.

11.11. Hyland Software, Inc.

11.12. OpenText Corporation

11.13. Datamatics Global Services Ltd

11.14. HCL Technologies

11.15. IBM Corporation



12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.1.1. Available Customization



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfpogz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

