Insights on the Electric Power Steering Global Market to 2026 - Key Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Power Steering Market, By Type (C-EPS, P-EPS and R-EPS), By Component (Steering Column, Steering Wheel, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor and Bearings), By Vehicle Type, By Mechanism, By Company and By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Power Steering Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%, in value terms. The major growth drivers for the market are the growing technological advancements, increasing vehicle sales & production and measures taken by OEMs worldwide to reduce the weight of the vehicle. Increasing number of government norms and mandates related to fuel-efficient technologies is positively impacting the growth of the market.



The Global Electric Power Steering Market can be segregated based on type, component, vehicle type and mechanism. In terms of regional analysis, APAC is projected to lead the electric power steering market during the forecast period due to growing vehicle production and highest fleet size in countries like China, India, etc. However, the North American and European electric power steering markets are expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.



The major player operating in the Global Electric Power Steering Market are Denso Corporation, Mando Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, Showa Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, NSK Ltd, Mitsubishi Corporation, Sona Koyo Steering System, Nexteer, Thyssenkrupp AG. Most of the companies are investing in R&D to develop new products along with advanced technologies to stay strong in the EPS market. Other strategies used by the companies to increase their share in the market include mergers & acquisition and collaboration.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Electric Power Steering Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Electric Power Steering Market based on type, vehicle type, component, mechanism and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

to examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analysed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Electric Power Steering Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.



