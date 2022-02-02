Insights on the Electric Two-Wheeler Global Market to 2027 - by Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Voltage Type, Peal Power, Battery Technology, Motor Placement and Region

Feb 02, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric two-wheeler market reached a value of US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 66.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Electric two-wheelers, primarily comprising of scooters/mopeds and motorcycles, operate with the help of battery-based electric motors. These vehicles have gained popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles owing to their zero carbon emissions. The global electric two-wheeler market is majorly driven by the growing environmental concerns towards increasing pollution levels from fuel-based automobiles. In addition to this, the high depletion rate of fossil fuels, such as diesel, petrol, etc., coupled with the rising fuel rates have also augmented the demand for electric vehicles. The growing consumer awareness towards several economic and ecological benefits of electric vehicles have also catalyzed the market growth.
The introduction of various government initiatives and awareness programs for curbing the rising CO2 emission levels has provided strong growth opportunities to the market. Moreover, electric two-wheeler fleets are increasingly being used by courier and e commerce delivery companies, for providing postal and delivery services, thereby increasing the market penetration. Furthermore, increasing installation of electric vehicle charging stations in several commercial places, such as shopping malls, educational institutes, etc., has also catalyzed the market growth. Some of the other key factors driving the market include technological advancements, increasing affordability, improving supply chains, etc
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AIMA Technology Co. Ltd., Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., BMW AG, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., GOVECS AG, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra GenZe, Terra Motors Corporation, Vmoto Limited, Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd., and Zero Motorcycles, Inc
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global electric two-wheeler market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global electric two-wheeler market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the peak power?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the battery technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the motor placement?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global electric two-wheeler market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Electric Scooter/Moped
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Electric Motorcycle
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Battery Type
7.1 Lithium-Ion
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Voltage Type
8.1 <_8v_br />8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 48-60V
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 61-72V
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 73-96V
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 >96V
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Peak Power
9.1 9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 3-6 kW
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 7-10 kW
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 >10 kW
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Battery Technology
10.1 Removable
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Non-Removable
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Motor Placement
11.1 Hub Type
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Chassis Mounted
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 AIMA Technology Co. Ltd.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 BMW AG
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Energica Motor Company S.p.A.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 GOVECS AG
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Mahindra GenZe
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Terra Motors Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Vmoto Limited
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Zero Motorcycles, Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkvllk
