Insights on the Electric Two-Wheeler Global Market to 2027 - by Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Voltage Type, Peal Power, Battery Technology, Motor Placement and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric two-wheeler market reached a value of US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 66.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Electric two-wheelers, primarily comprising of scooters/mopeds and motorcycles, operate with the help of battery-based electric motors. These vehicles have gained popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles owing to their zero carbon emissions. The global electric two-wheeler market is majorly driven by the growing environmental concerns towards increasing pollution levels from fuel-based automobiles. In addition to this, the high depletion rate of fossil fuels, such as diesel, petrol, etc., coupled with the rising fuel rates have also augmented the demand for electric vehicles. The growing consumer awareness towards several economic and ecological benefits of electric vehicles have also catalyzed the market growth.

The introduction of various government initiatives and awareness programs for curbing the rising CO2 emission levels has provided strong growth opportunities to the market. Moreover, electric two-wheeler fleets are increasingly being used by courier and e commerce delivery companies, for providing postal and delivery services, thereby increasing the market penetration. Furthermore, increasing installation of electric vehicle charging stations in several commercial places, such as shopping malls, educational institutes, etc., has also catalyzed the market growth. Some of the other key factors driving the market include technological advancements, increasing affordability, improving supply chains, etc



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AIMA Technology Co. Ltd., Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., BMW AG, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., GOVECS AG, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra GenZe, Terra Motors Corporation, Vmoto Limited, Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd., and Zero Motorcycles, Inc



