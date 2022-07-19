Insights on the Electrochromic Glass Market to 2030 - by Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrochromic Glass Market, by Application, by End-Use by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electrochromic glass are electronically switchable glass that can transform from transparent to opaque depending on the potential difference applied across the terminal of the attached to the surface ends of the material.

These are increasingly being used in commercial and residential buildings as windows, for automotive mirrors & windows, airplane windows, and space separators. Ability to control transparency or opaqueness to enable user privacy or to control lighting conditions, remotely is expected to be the major factor for growth of the electrochromic glass market over the forecast period.



According to U.S. Department of Energy, 25 to 35% of the total energy is wasted in buildings, owing to inefficient heat blocking. Moreover, in 2014, California Energy Commission estimated that around 40% of the buildings cooling requirements are owing to the heat gained due solar emissions through windows.

The requirement to reduce these overall energy loss in domestic and commercial enterprises is a factor for increasing demand for electrochromic glass. Moreover, need for enhancing comfort of commuters in airplane and automobiles to remotely control light and heat is another factor for growth of the market. However, limitation of this material to provide efficient switching operations in surfaces other than planar are expected to hamper the overall industry growth through the forecast period.



Companies covered as a part of this study include Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Chromogenics AB, Guardian Industries Corporation, Gentex Corporation, Magna Mirrors Holding GmbH, PPG Industries, Ravenbrick LLC, Sage Electrochromics, Inc., View, Inc., Diamond Glass, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Research Frontiers Inc., Kinestral Technologies Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, and Pleotint LLC

