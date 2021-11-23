Insights on the Electronically Commutated Fans Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Airtecnics, Continental Fan and Delta Electronics Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronically Commutated [EC] Fans Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in this Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the electronically commutated (EC) fans market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market?

What is the revenue of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market based on segments?

Which key strategies are used by top players of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market?

Which are the leading companies in the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Regulations & Guidelines

5.5. Key Market Indicators

5.5.1. Overall Fans & Motor Industry Overview

5.5.2. Overall Air movement Industry

5.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5.7. Technological Overview

5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9. Value Chain Analysis

5.10. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.11. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.11.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)

5.11.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)



6. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Type

6.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Centrifugal Fan

6.1.1.1. Backward Curved

6.1.1.2. Forward Curved

6.1.2. Axial Fan

6.1.3. Mixed Flow Fans

6.1.4. Cross Flow Fans

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type



7. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Voltage

7.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Voltage, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Below 110 VAC

7.1.2. 110 VAC- 210 VAC

7.1.3. Above 210VAC

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Voltage



8. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Motor Design

8.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Motor Design, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Internal Motor

8.1.2. External Motor

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Motor Design



9. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Mounting Type

9.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Mounting Type, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. Spider Mounting

9.1.2. Cube Mounting

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Mounting Type



10. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2031

10.1.1. Marine Industry

10.1.1.1. Below 0.5 HP

10.1.1.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP

10.1.1.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP

10.1.1.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP

10.1.1.5. Above 5.0 HP

10.1.2. Food Processing & Manufacturing Industry

10.1.2.1. Below 0.5 HP

10.1.2.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP

10.1.2.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP

10.1.2.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP

10.1.2.5. Above 5.0 HP

10.1.3. Automotive Industry

10.1.3.1. Below 0.5 HP

10.1.3.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP

10.1.3.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP

10.1.3.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP

10.1.3.5. Above 5.0 HP

10.1.4. IT & Telecom Industry

10.1.4.1. Below 0.5 HP

10.1.4.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP

10.1.4.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP

10.1.4.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP

10.1.4.5. Above 5.0 HP

10.1.5. HVAC

10.1.5.1. Below 0.5 HP

10.1.5.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP

10.1.5.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP

10.1.5.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP

10.1.5.5. Above 5.0 HP

10.1.6. Others

10.1.6.1. Below 0.5 HP

10.1.6.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP

10.1.6.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP

10.1.6.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP

10.1.6.5. Above 5.0 HP

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Application



11. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Motor Output Power

11.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Motor Output Power, 2017 - 2031

11.1.1. Below 0.5 HP

11.1.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP

11.1.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP

11.1.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP

11.1.5. Above 5.0 HP

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Motor Output Power



12. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, by Region

12.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units), by Region, 2017 - 2031

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Europe

12.1.3. Asia Pacific

12.1.4. Middle East & Africa

12.1.5. South America

12.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region

13. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast

14. Europe Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast

15. Asia Pacific Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & South Africa Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast

17. South America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast

18. Competition Landscape

18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

18.2. Market Share Analysis (%)-2020

18.3. Revenue Share of Manufacturers by Motor Output (Power)

18.4. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Manufacturing Location, Revenue, Strategy & Business Process Overview)

18.4.1. Airtecnics

18.4.1.1. Company Overview

18.4.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.1.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.1.4. Revenue

18.4.1.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.2. Continental Fan.

18.4.2.1. Company Overview

18.4.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.2.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.2.4. Revenue

18.4.2.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.

18.4.3.1. Company Overview

18.4.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.3.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.3.4. Revenue

18.4.3.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.4. Ebm-papst.

18.4.4.1. Company Overview

18.4.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.4.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.4.4. Revenue

18.4.4.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.5. ECOFIT

18.4.5.1. Company Overview

18.4.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.5.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.5.4. Revenue

18.4.5.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.6. Epec LLC

18.4.6.1. Company Overview

18.4.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.6.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.6.4. Revenue

18.4.6.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.7. Heko Electronic (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd

18.4.7.1. Company Overview

18.4.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.7.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.7.4. Revenue

18.4.7.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.8. Hidria

18.4.8.1. Company Overview

18.4.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.8.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.8.4. Revenue

18.4.8.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.9. Orion Fans

18.4.9.1. Company Overview

18.4.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.9.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.9.4. Revenue

18.4.9.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.10. Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH

18.4.10.1. Company Overview

18.4.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.10.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.10.4. Revenue

18.4.10.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.11. systemair.se

18.4.11.1. Company Overview

18.4.11.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.11.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.11.4. Revenue

18.4.11.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.12. SUNONWEALTH ELECTRIC MACHINE INDUSTRY CO. (Sunon)

18.4.12.1. Company Overview

18.4.12.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.12.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.12.4. Revenue

18.4.12.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview

18.4.13. ZIEHL-ABEGG SE

18.4.13.1. Company Overview

18.4.13.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.4.13.3. Manufacturing Location

18.4.13.4. Revenue

18.4.13.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview



19. Key Takeaway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hcxzy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

