Insights on the Emergency Escape Breathing Device Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, End-users and Region

The global emergency escape breathing device market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An emergency escape breathing device is a lifesaving appliance which is used for escaping an area with hazardous conditions such as fire, smoke, poisonous gases, biological hazards, and unsafe industrial and marine environments. The device is generally used for quick escape from a situation wherein the individual must swiftly vacate his immediate surroundings with the device usage time of up to 15 minutes. EEBDs are perfectly adapted to confined spaces, marine, industrial and oil and gas applications. It can be quickly operated as it is specially constructed to provide airflow automatically as soon as the bag is opened.



With rapid technological advancements and product innovations, the market for emergency escape breathing devices has gained traction across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for advanced safety systems for industries such as marine, oil and gas, hospitals and labs etc., is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. The growing concerns about the installation of safety equipment on ships, safety compliance, crew safety training, the latest safety regulations, and proper training to the crew and marine officials will impact the enhancement of safety measures taken on ships, which is further propelling the market growth of emergency escape breathing devices.



Furthermore, presence of key vendors across the globe such as Drager, 3M Scott Safety, MSA, Honeywell, etc. are continuously expanding their product portfolio and introducing several safety features such as enhanced support for vessels and ships in emergency and daily operations backed by supportive government regulations is escalating the market demand for EEBD. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global emergency escape breathing device market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being MSA Safety International, 3 M Scott Fire Safety, Honeywell International Inc, Drager, Interspiro AB, Cam Lock Ltd, Shigematsu Works Co Ltd, Avon Protection, Koken Ltd, and Matisec.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global emergency escape breathing device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global emergency escape breathing device industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global emergency escape breathing device market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end users?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global emergency escape breathing device industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global emergency escape breathing device industry?

What is the structure of the global emergency escape breathing device industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global emergency escape breathing device industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Air Supplying Breathing Apparatus

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Air Purifying Breathing Apparatus

6.2.1 Market Trend

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Users

7.1 Marine Sector

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Marine Sector Breakup by Vessel Type

7.1.2.1 Middle Vessels

7.1.2.2 Small Vessels

7.1.2.3 Large Vessels

7.1.2.4 Very Large Vessels

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Oil and Gas Sector

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Codes and Standards



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 List of Key Players

13.3 Key Player Profiles

13.3.1 MSA Safety Incorporated

13.3.2 3M Scott Fire & Safety

13.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.

13.3.4 Drager

13.3.5 Interspiro AB

13.3.6 Cam Lock Ltd.

13.3.7 Shigematsu Works Co., Ltd

13.3.8 Avon Protection

13.3.9 Koken Ltd.

13.3.10 Matisec

