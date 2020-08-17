Insights on the Endpoint Security Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endpoint Security - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Endpoint Security market accounted for $12.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving market growth are the increasing security risks, rising policies like bring your own devices (BYOD) and growing use of smart devices. However, scepticism associated with cloud-based endpoint security is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



The process of securing end-user devices like desktops, laptops and mobile devices is known as endpoint security. Endpoints serve as points of access to an enterprise network and create points of entry that can be exploited by malicious actors. Endpoint security software protects these points of entry from the risky activity and/or malicious attack.



By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its benefits including easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness and scalability. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing use of automation and increasing adoption of mobile devices.



Some of the key players in Endpoint Security Market include Cisco, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, Symantec, Panda Security, Kaspersky Lab, Check Point, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cylance, F-Secure, Bitdefender, Palo Alto Networks, Crowdstrike, Endgame, Rsa Security, Carbon Black, Fortinet, SentinelOne and Comodo.



