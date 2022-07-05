Insights on the Evaporative Cooling Global Market to 2027 - by Type of Cooling, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Jul 05, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evaporative Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global evaporative cooling market reached a value of US$ 5.67 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.41 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Evaporative cooling, also known as adiabatic cooling, refers to a cooling and ventilation technique that employs water as a refrigerant. It is an energy-efficient and highly sustainable method used to provide cooling for machinery, buildings and manufacturing facilities.
Evaporative cooling systems work on the principle of water evaporation through which the surrounding air is cooled down to a comfortable temperature. Compared to conventional air-cooling technologies, these systems utilize lesser energy and ventilate fresh, clean, filtered and cool air, thus enhancing the overall indoor air quality. As a result, evaporative cooling is rapidly gaining traction over traditional air conditioning systems in areas that do not require extremely low temperatures.
The rising temperatures due to global warming and the increasing need to minimize carbon footprint represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, with the expanding population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in the demand for energy-efficient, sustainable and cost-effective solutions. This, in confluence with the growing awareness regarding the benefits of evaporative cooling systems, is catalyzing the product demand.
Furthermore, governments of various nations are offering lucrative incentives and subsidies to promote the use of energy-efficient technologies. For instance, since evaporative cooling is a proven sustainable cooling technique, these systems are eligible for the Energy Investment Deduction (EIA) in the Netherlands that can lead to a net benefit of 11% on the entire investment.
Besides this, the increasing energy consumption in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors is propelling the demand for sustainable and low power-consuming systems. Other factors, including the emerging industrial applications of evaporative coolers, advancements in cooling technologies, product innovations, and stringent environmental regulations, are also creating a positive market outlook.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Incorporated), Bonaire Heating & Cooling, Celsius Design Limited, CFW Evapcool, Colt Group Limited, Condair Group AG, Delta Cooling Towers Inc., EcoCooling, ENEXIO Water Technologies GmbH, Munters Group, Phoenix Manufacturing Inc. and SPX Cooling Technologies Inc. (SPX Corporation).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global evaporative cooling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global evaporative cooling market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type of cooling?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global evaporative cooling market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Evaporative Cooling Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type of Cooling
6.1 Direct Evaporative Cooling
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Indirect Evaporative Cooling
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Two-stage Evaporative Cooling
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Big-box Retailers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 HVAC Contractors and Distributors
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Residential
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Industrial
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Confinement Farming
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Incorporated)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Bonaire Heating & Cooling
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Celsius Design Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 CFW Evapcool
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Colt Group Limited
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Condair Group AG
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Delta Cooling Towers Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 EcoCooling
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 ENEXIO Water Technologies GmbH
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Munters Group
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Phoenix Manufacturing Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 SPX Cooling Technologies Inc. (SPX Corporation)
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/933a5d
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article