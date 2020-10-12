Insights on the Explosion Proof Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Intertek Group, Adalet & Bartec Among Others
Oct 12, 2020, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Explosion Proof Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Explosion Proof Equipment market accounted for $7.09 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the factors like increased oil, investments in emerging markets, are some of the major driving the growth of market growth. However, the lack of standardization is hampering market growth.
Explosion-proof equipment refers to commodities that limit any source of explosion within its housings. This equipment relies on different principles of protection, such as explosion avoidance, and explosion isolation. While explosion-proof equipment utilizes a strong, protective housing, to contain any explosion within itself, explosion segregation equipment isolates the source of an explosion inside a protective medium.
Based on the end user, the oil & gas segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the extensive adoption of explosion-protected products in this sector as a preventive measure against explosive areas. The adoption of spark-resistant enclosures, thermocouples, and sensors in dangerous areas of oil & gas industry eliminate the release of potentially toxic and flammable substances.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. The region experiences a balanced situation of the oil & gas industry and it would sustain as a politically stable region globally with China, Indonesia, Australia, and India. These countries have the biggest CAPEX hotspots and which continue to supply stable political environments.
Some of the key players profiled in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market include G.M. International SRL, Extronics Limited, Marechal Electric Group, RAE Systems (Honeywell), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Intertek Group PLC, Adalet Inc., Bartec GmbH, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd, Cordex Instruments Ltd, R. STAHL AG, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Group and Honeywell International Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Group
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Group C: Petrochemicals
5.3 Group D: Petrochemicals (Includes Methane)
5.4 Group A: Acetylene
5.5 Group B: Hydrogen and Manufactured Gases Containing Hydrogen
6 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Protection Principle
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Explosion Prevention/Limiting Energy
6.2.1 Pressurized Enclosures
6.2.2 Purging Enclosure
6.2.3 Restricted Breathing
6.2.4 Hermetical Sealing
6.2.5 Intrinsic Safe Devices
6.2.6 Non-Incendive Devices
6.2.7 Non-Sparking Devices
6.3 Explosion Proof/Explosion Containment
6.3.1 Conduit & Cable Seals
6.3.2 Ingress Enclosures
6.3.3 Flameproof Enclosures
6.4 Explosion Segregation (Isolation)
6.4.1 Oil/Liquid Immersion
6.4.2 Powder/Sand Filling
6.5 Encapsulations
6.6 Explosion-proof Lamp
7 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Flammable Substance
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Class I (Gas and Vapor)
7.2.1 Division 1
7.2.2 Division 2
7.3 Class II (Combustible Dust)
7.4 Class III (Fibers and Flying's)
8 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Explosion Protection
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dust Explosion Protection
8.3 1D (Zone 20, 21 and 22)
8.4 2D (Zones 21 and 22)
8.5 3D (Zone 2)
8.6 Gas Explosion Protection
8.7 1Gas (Zones 0, 1 and 2)
8.8 2Gas (Zones 1 and 2)
8.9 3Gas (Zone 2)
9 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Zone
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Zone 0
9.3 Zone 20
9.4 Zone 1
9.5 Zone 21
9.6 Zone 2
9.7 Zone 22
9.8 Zone 12
9.9 Zone 212
10 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Temperature Class
10.1 Introduction
10.2 T1 (450C or 842F)
10.3 T2 (300C or 572F)
10.4 T3 (200C or 3142F)
10.5 T4 (135C or 275F)
10.6 T5 (100C or 212F)
10.7 T6 (85C or 185F)
11 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Product
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Industrial Controls
11.3 Process Instruments
11.4 Strobe Beacons
11.5 Sensors
11.6 Bells & Horns
11.7 Fire Alarms/Call Points
11.8 Visual & Audible Combination Units
11.9 Speakers & Tone Generators
11.10 Cable Glands & Accessories
11.11 Motors
12 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Connectivity Service
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Wired
12.3 Wireless
13 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Junction Boxes & Enclosures
13.3 Lifting Systems
13.4 Lighting Systems
13.5 Material Handling Systems
13.6 Panel Boards & Motor Starters
13.7 Switches & Sockets
13.8 Surveillance & Monitoring Systems
13.9 Signaling Systems
13.10 Switchgear
13.11 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
13.12 Distribution Systems
13.13 Automation System
13.14 Power Supply System
13.15 Other Applications
13.15.1 Unions
13.15.2 Flexible Couplings
14 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By End User
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Aerospace & Aircraft
14.3 Construction
14.4 Manufacturing
14.4.1 Paint
14.4.2 Textiles
14.4.3 Chemicals
14.4.4 Explosives
14.5 Mining
14.6 Oil & Gas
14.6.1 Downstream
14.6.2 Upstream
14.6.3 Midstream
14.7 Marine Industry
14.7.1 Ship Yards
14.7.2 Marine Ports
14.8 Waste Management
14.9 Pharmaceutical
14.10 Power and Utility
14.11 Food Processing & Beverages
14.12 Automotive
14.13 Energy
15 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Geography
15.1 Introduction
15.2 North America
15.2.1 US
15.2.2 Canada
15.2.3 Mexico
15.3 Europe
15.3.1 Germany
15.3.2 UK
15.3.3 Italy
15.3.4 France
15.3.5 Spain
15.3.6 Rest of Europe
15.4 Asia Pacific
15.4.1 Japan
15.4.2 China
15.4.3 India
15.4.4 Australia
15.4.5 New Zealand
15.4.6 South Korea
15.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
15.5 South America
15.5.1 Argentina
15.5.2 Brazil
15.5.3 Chile
15.5.4 Rest of South America
15.6 Middle East & Africa
15.6.1 Saudi Arabia
15.6.2 UAE
15.6.3 Qatar
15.6.4 South Africa
15.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
16 Key Developments
16.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
16.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
16.3 New Product Launch
16.4 Expansions
16.5 Other Key Strategies
17 Company Profiling
17.1 G.M. International SRL
17.2 Extronics Limited
17.3 Marechal Electric Group
17.4 RAE Systems (Honeywell)
17.5 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
17.6 Intertek Group PLC
17.7 Adalet Inc.
17.8 Bartec GmbH
17.9 Alloy Industry Co. Ltd
17.10 Cordex Instruments Ltd
17.11 R. STAHL AG
17.12 Siemens AG
17.13 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
17.14 ABB Group
17.15 Honeywell International Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mez5x8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets