Insights on the Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Apple, Horizon Robotics and Mediatek Among Others
Jul 21, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market (2020-2025) by Components, Application, Device Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market is estimated to be USD 936.51 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.36 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.38%.
Key factors such as growing need for adequate surveillance and safety of individuals with the rising number of identity crisis has led to a demand for highly accurate facial recognition system. Even the current facial recognition systems are known to have a higher error rate inducing higher frauds and crimes. Moreover, the need for safety has also led to the demand for these facial recognition systems in several sectors such as banking, healthcare, and airlines, etc. With the advancement in facial recognition technologies, the use of edge solutions has been prominent in the market to ensure accuracy in facial recognition and enhance safety. Moreover, they also can be adopted in low latency ranges providing proper output. These factors have led to the growth of facial recognition using the edge computing market. However, factors such as data threats are likely to restrain the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market is segmented further based on Components, Application, Device Type, End-User, and Geography.
By Components, the market is classified as Hardware, Services, and Software. Amongst the two, the software segment holds the highest market share.
By Application, the market is classified as access control, advertising, attendance tracking & monitoring, e-learning, emotion recognition, law enforcement, payment, and robotics. Amongst all, attendance tracking & monitoring holds the highest market share.
By Device Type, the market is classified as Integrated and Standalone. Amongst the two, the integrated segment holds the highest market share.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. Qualcomm has bought another partner, PFU Limited, a Fujitsu Company to its Smart Cities Accelerator Program. The company shall be contributing to the development of facial biometric technologies and smart cameras on smart edge devices. -16th July 2020
2. Remark Holdings through its KanKan AI subsidiary has launched two new edge computing systems to perform facial recognition and other applications locally. These Smart Boxes are AI-powered edge computers and are equipped with NVIDIA's latest range of high-performance edge computing modules.- 11th December 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet, Inc., Apple, Inc., Applied Brain Research, Arm Holdings, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Horizon Robotics, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IDEMIA, Mediatek, Inc., Micron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics, and Xilinx, Inc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Need for adequate surveillance and safety of individuals due to the rising identity crisis
4.2.1.2 Optimizing the accuracy levels of facial recognition systems
4.2.1.3 Increasing number of facial recognition systems in several industry sectors
4.2.1.4 Growing adoption to resolve latency-specific issues in facial recognition
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Security Concerns
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Increasing cloud-based applications
4.2.3.2 Integration of machine learning and AI
4.2.3.3 Rising number of IoT devices
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Technical and computational issues with an embedded device such as interoperability, accessibility, and configuration
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By Device Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Integrated
6.3 Standalone
7 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By Components
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.3 Services
7.4 Software
8 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Access Control
8.3 Advertising
8.4 Attendance Tracking & Monitoring
8.5 E-Learning
8.6 Emotion Recognition
8.7 Law Enforcement
8.8 Payment
8.9 Robotics
9 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Healthcare
9.3 Education
9.4 Automotive
9.5 Government and Defense
9.6 Others
10 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Russia
10.5.9 Rest of APAC
10.6 Rest of the World
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
10.6.5 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Funding
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Alphabet, Inc.
12.2 Apple, Inc.
12.3 Applied Brain Research
12.4 Arm Holdings (NVIDIA)
12.5 Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
12.6 Horizon Robotics
12.7 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12.8 IDEMIA
12.9 Mediatek, Inc.
12.10 Micron Technology
12.11 Microsoft Corporation
12.12 NVIDIA Corporation
12.13 Qualcomm Incorporated
12.14 Samsung Electronics
12.15 Xilinx, Inc (AMD)
12.16 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.17 Belden Inc.
12.18 IBM Corporation
12.19 Intel Corporation
12.20 Moxa Inc.
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpnbnq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article