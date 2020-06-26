Insights on the Face Shield Global Industry to 2025 - Key Players Include 3M, Honeywell International & Key Surgical Among Others
Jun 26, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Shield Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global face shield market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2025. The report provides market size & forecast in both revenue and volume.
The global face shield market has been highly influenced by the increased demand from the construction industry. The increased stringency in implementing workplace safety solutions in several end-user industries has been a major factor contributing to the market growth. Awareness of several safety standards and regulations has led to an increase in demand for protective equipment, thereby impacting the demand for face shield products in the market.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is an important factor driving the market. Several government initiatives are implemented to avoid the spread or containment of the virus among individuals across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has enforced hospitals to expand prevention and control measures such as hand protection & hygiene, visitor restrictions, along with the testing of employees, with universal masking solutions for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs). Hence, one of the most important needs is to focus on the introduction of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for the usage against SARS-CoV-2 as per the guidelines given by governments and healthcare agencies. Part of PPE kit, such as face shields, offers full coverage to the face of the health professionals, thereby reducing the risk of self-contamination.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the face shield market during the forecast period:
- Increasing Construction Activities
- Emergence of Stringent Regulatory Framework
- Advancements in Technology and Innovative Solutions
- Increasing Disease Outbreaks across the World
The study considers the present scenario of the face shield market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, end-user, and geography. The growing investment in healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing number of innovative products is anticipated to boost the market growth. With the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the demand for equipment such as face shields, disposable gloves, medical mask, N95 respirators, eye protection goggles, and disposable gowns to take care of patients and, keep the workforce safe and healthy is witnessing an exponentially surge in demand for personal protective equipment.
The polycarbonate segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019-2025. Polycarbonate face shields are economical, safe, as well as effective to counter in case of direct spray protection from airborne droplets. These are being used in conjunction with the N95 or other grades of masks. Hence, polycarbonate replaceable clear shields offer increased safety to patients and health employees in hospitals, clinics, wards, and other healthcare facilities.
Cellulose acetates are gaining a profound increase in demand for their usage in face shields. These sheets are widely being used in the application areas wherein, high rigidity and clarity are required. This includes its usage in the chemical industry in which a high optical clarity while dealing with various chemicals plays an utmost role. These are plant-based plastic, which is hypoallergenic. They offer higher impact resistance and withstand cracking or crazing at a wider range of temperatures.
North America is the largest face shield market, which accounted for a market share of over 32% in revenue in 2019. The United States holds a significant face shield market share, which can be attributed to the widespread usage in healthcare facilities, including a large number of nursing homes, hospitals, construction sites, and chemical laboratories in the region. With the rise in infectious diseases in the region, the need for protective gear and equipment in the region is expected to witness an increase. The expansion of the construction industry is expected to contribute to an increase in demand for protective equipment such as face shields that have profound usage among workers. In 2019, APAC accounted for a share of over 27% by unit shipments in 2019. APAC was led by China, which is also one of the significant markets for face shields. These products are profoundly used in the construction and mining sector to offer face and head protection to site workers from several safety hazards.
The global face shield market share is highly concentrated currently, with several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the face shield domain. One of the key strategies implemented by market players is the introduction of differentiated products and solutions. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers. The key market players include The 3M Company, Honeywell International, and Key Surgical. Key players are offering and expanding their product line-up with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge.
Prominent Vendors
- The 3M Company
- Honeywell International
- Key Surgical
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alpha Pro Tech
- ADVENTA Health
- Casco Bay Molding
- Drgerwerk AG
- DuPont Teijin Films
- Global Enterprise
- Jain Group
- Kapoor Plastics
- KARAM
- Kerma Medical Products
- Kimberly-Clark
- Lakeland Industries
- Medline Industries
- Metrex Research
- MSA Safety
- Nantong Runyue Plastic Products
- Owens & Minor
- Paulson Manufacturing
- Polison Corporation
- Precept Medical Products
- Prestige Ameritech
- Pyramex
- Quebee Safety Technologies
- Safewell
- Sanax Protective Products
- Udyogi
- Unique Safety Services
- Visipak
- WeProFab
Other Custom Manufacturers
- Boson Machines
- Dana Limited
- Disc Makers
- Primera Plastics
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- Nike
- XPEL
Key Questions Answered?
- What is the market size of global face shield market?
- What are the factors affecting the growth of the global market?
- Who are the leading vendors in global face shield market and what are their market shares?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global face shield market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
7.3 Need For PPE
7.4 Types Of PPE
7.5 Face Shield: An Overview
7.6 Design And Structure Of Face Shield
8 Market Opportunity & Trends
8.1 Increasing Construction Activities
8.2 Emergence Of Stringent Regulatory Framework
8.3 Increasing Demand From Healthcare Sector
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Advances In Technology And Innovative Solutions
9.2 Rising Awareness About Workplace Safety
9.3 Increasing Disease Outbreaks Across The World
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Disruptions To Global Supply Chain Of PPE
10.2 Commoditization & Low Prices Of Chinese Face Shields
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Value Chain Analysis
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Healthcare
13.5 Construction
13.6 Chemical
13.7 Oil & Gas
13.8 Manufacturing
13.9 Others
14 Material
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Polycarbonate
14.5 Cellulose Acetate
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
15.3 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Material
16.4 End-User
16.5 Key Countries
16.6 US
16.7 Canada
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Material
17.4 End-User
17.5 Key Countries
17.6 Germany
17.7 UK
17.8 France
17.9 Italy
17.1 Spain
17.11 Nordic Countries
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Material
18.4 End-User
18.5 Key Countries
18.6 China
18.7 Japan
18.8 Australia
18.9 South Korea
18.10 India
18.11 Malaysia
18.12 Indonesia
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Material
19.4 End-User
19.5 Key Countries
19.6 Brazil
19.7 Mexico
19.8 Argentina
20 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Material
20.4 End-User
20.5 Key Countries
20.6 South Africa
20.7 Saudi Arabia
20.8 UAE
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Overview
22 Key Company Profiles
23 Other Prominent Vendors
24 Other Custom Manufactures
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
26.1 Global Market
26.2 North America
26.3 Europe
26.4 APAC
26.5 Latin America
26.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
26.7 Material
26.8 End-User
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5q04te
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets