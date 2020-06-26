Insights on the Face Shield Global Industry to 2025 - Key Players Include 3M, Honeywell International & Key Surgical Among Others

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Shield Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global face shield market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2025. The report provides market size & forecast in both revenue and volume.



The global face shield market has been highly influenced by the increased demand from the construction industry. The increased stringency in implementing workplace safety solutions in several end-user industries has been a major factor contributing to the market growth. Awareness of several safety standards and regulations has led to an increase in demand for protective equipment, thereby impacting the demand for face shield products in the market.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is an important factor driving the market. Several government initiatives are implemented to avoid the spread or containment of the virus among individuals across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has enforced hospitals to expand prevention and control measures such as hand protection & hygiene, visitor restrictions, along with the testing of employees, with universal masking solutions for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs). Hence, one of the most important needs is to focus on the introduction of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for the usage against SARS-CoV-2 as per the guidelines given by governments and healthcare agencies. Part of PPE kit, such as face shields, offers full coverage to the face of the health professionals, thereby reducing the risk of self-contamination.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the face shield market during the forecast period:

Increasing Construction Activities

Emergence of Stringent Regulatory Framework

Advancements in Technology and Innovative Solutions

Increasing Disease Outbreaks across the World

The study considers the present scenario of the face shield market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, end-user, and geography. The growing investment in healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing number of innovative products is anticipated to boost the market growth. With the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the demand for equipment such as face shields, disposable gloves, medical mask, N95 respirators, eye protection goggles, and disposable gowns to take care of patients and, keep the workforce safe and healthy is witnessing an exponentially surge in demand for personal protective equipment.



The polycarbonate segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019-2025. Polycarbonate face shields are economical, safe, as well as effective to counter in case of direct spray protection from airborne droplets. These are being used in conjunction with the N95 or other grades of masks. Hence, polycarbonate replaceable clear shields offer increased safety to patients and health employees in hospitals, clinics, wards, and other healthcare facilities.



Cellulose acetates are gaining a profound increase in demand for their usage in face shields. These sheets are widely being used in the application areas wherein, high rigidity and clarity are required. This includes its usage in the chemical industry in which a high optical clarity while dealing with various chemicals plays an utmost role. These are plant-based plastic, which is hypoallergenic. They offer higher impact resistance and withstand cracking or crazing at a wider range of temperatures.



North America is the largest face shield market, which accounted for a market share of over 32% in revenue in 2019. The United States holds a significant face shield market share, which can be attributed to the widespread usage in healthcare facilities, including a large number of nursing homes, hospitals, construction sites, and chemical laboratories in the region. With the rise in infectious diseases in the region, the need for protective gear and equipment in the region is expected to witness an increase. The expansion of the construction industry is expected to contribute to an increase in demand for protective equipment such as face shields that have profound usage among workers. In 2019, APAC accounted for a share of over 27% by unit shipments in 2019. APAC was led by China, which is also one of the significant markets for face shields. These products are profoundly used in the construction and mining sector to offer face and head protection to site workers from several safety hazards.



The global face shield market share is highly concentrated currently, with several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the face shield domain. One of the key strategies implemented by market players is the introduction of differentiated products and solutions. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers. The key market players include The 3M Company, Honeywell International, and Key Surgical. Key players are offering and expanding their product line-up with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge.



Prominent Vendors

The 3M Company

Company Honeywell International

Key Surgical

Other Prominent Vendors

Alpha Pro Tech

ADVENTA Health

Casco Bay Molding

Drgerwerk AG

DuPont Teijin Films

Global Enterprise

Jain Group

Kapoor Plastics

KARAM

Kerma Medical Products

Kimberly-Clark

Lakeland Industries

Medline Industries

Metrex Research

MSA Safety

Nantong Runyue Plastic Products

Owens & Minor

Paulson Manufacturing

Polison Corporation

Precept Medical Products

Prestige Ameritech

Pyramex

Quebee Safety Technologies

Safewell

Sanax Protective Products

Udyogi

Unique Safety Services

Visipak

WeProFab

Other Custom Manufacturers

Boson Machines

Dana Limited

Disc Makers

Primera Plastics

Mahindra & Mahindra

Nike

XPEL

Key Questions Answered?

What is the market size of global face shield market? What are the factors affecting the growth of the global market? Who are the leading vendors in global face shield market and what are their market shares? What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global face shield market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19

7.3 Need For PPE

7.4 Types Of PPE

7.5 Face Shield: An Overview

7.6 Design And Structure Of Face Shield



8 Market Opportunity & Trends

8.1 Increasing Construction Activities

8.2 Emergence Of Stringent Regulatory Framework

8.3 Increasing Demand From Healthcare Sector



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Advances In Technology And Innovative Solutions

9.2 Rising Awareness About Workplace Safety

9.3 Increasing Disease Outbreaks Across The World



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Disruptions To Global Supply Chain Of PPE

10.2 Commoditization & Low Prices Of Chinese Face Shields



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Value Chain Analysis



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Healthcare

13.5 Construction

13.6 Chemical

13.7 Oil & Gas

13.8 Manufacturing

13.9 Others



14 Material

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Polycarbonate

14.5 Cellulose Acetate



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

15.3 Geographic Overview



16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Material

16.4 End-User

16.5 Key Countries

16.6 US

16.7 Canada



17 Europe

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Material

17.4 End-User

17.5 Key Countries

17.6 Germany

17.7 UK

17.8 France

17.9 Italy

17.1 Spain

17.11 Nordic Countries



18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Material

18.4 End-User

18.5 Key Countries

18.6 China

18.7 Japan

18.8 Australia

18.9 South Korea

18.10 India

18.11 Malaysia

18.12 Indonesia



19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Material

19.4 End-User

19.5 Key Countries

19.6 Brazil

19.7 Mexico

19.8 Argentina



20 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Material

20.4 End-User

20.5 Key Countries

20.6 South Africa

20.7 Saudi Arabia

20.8 UAE



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Overview



22 Key Company Profiles



23 Other Prominent Vendors



24 Other Custom Manufactures



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 Global Market

26.2 North America

26.3 Europe

26.4 APAC

26.5 Latin America

26.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

26.7 Material

26.8 End-User



