Insights on the Fault Current Limiters Global Market to 2027 - Featuring ALS, Applied Materials and Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fault Current Limiters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 5th edition of this report. The 235-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Fault Current Limiters Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fault Current Limiters estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.



Superconducting Fault Current Limiter (SFCL), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-superconducting Fault Current Limiter (NSFCL) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Fault Current Limiters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ALS Ltd.

American Superconductor Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Gridon Ltd.

Rongxin Power Electronic Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (STI)

SuperPower, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fault Current Limiter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fep9ep

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

