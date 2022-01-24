Insights on the Filters Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Agiltron and Cummins Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Filters Market Research Report by Wavelength, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Filters Market size was estimated at USD 72.57 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 78.16 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% to reach USD 124.98 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Filters Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Filters Market, including 3M Company, Agiltron Inc, Airex Filter Corporation, Alco Filters, Inc., Brimrose Corporation of America, Camfil AB, ChemImage Corporation, Clark Air Systems, Coleman Microwave Co, Cummins Inc, DENSO Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., EXFO Inc., FRAM Group, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Kent Optronics, Inc., Koch Filter, Lydall, Inc., Meadowlark Optics, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Santec Corporation, Schott AG, Smiths Interconnect, Inc., SOGEFI SPA, and Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Filters Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Filters Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Filters Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Filters Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Filters Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Filters Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Filters Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing demand for miniaturization of devices and high image resolution

5.1.1.2. Increasing usage of acoustic tunable filters for machine vision applications

5.1.1.3. Rising adoption of tunable filters in medical and commercial sector

5.1.1.4. Growing application of Long Term Evolution (LTE) and rising adoption of acousto-optic tunable filters

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Poor spectral performance

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing R&D activities and strategic partnerships

5.1.3.2. Growth potential with military communications and surveillance application

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of low-cost and inferior-quality industrial filtration products

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Filters Market, by Wavelength

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Near-infrared (NIR) - 780 to 2500 nm

6.3. Visible (VIS) - 400 to 700 nm



7. Filters Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Agriculture

7.3. Chemical Spectroscopy

7.4. Forensic

7.5. Medical

7.6. Military

7.7. Semiconductor Process Control



8. Americas Filters Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Filters Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Filters Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3M Company

12.2. Agiltron Inc

12.3. Airex Filter Corporation

12.4. Alco Filters, Inc.

12.5. Brimrose Corporation of America

12.6. Camfil AB

12.7. ChemImage Corporation

12.8. Clark Air Systems

12.9. Coleman Microwave Co

12.10. Cummins Inc

12.11. DENSO Corporation

12.12. Donaldson Company, Inc.

12.13. EXFO Inc.

12.14. FRAM Group

12.15. Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

12.16. Kent Optronics, Inc.

12.17. Koch Filter

12.18. Lydall, Inc.

12.19. Meadowlark Optics, Inc.

12.20. Parker Hannifin Corporation

12.21. Santec Corporation

12.22. Schott AG

12.23. Smiths Interconnect, Inc.

12.24. SOGEFI SPA

12.25. Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.



13. Appendix



