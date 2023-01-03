Insights on the Fin Fish Global Market to 2027: Rising Health Consciousness and the Increasing Demand for Protein-Rich Food Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fin Fish Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fin fish market reached a value of US$ 176.78 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 233.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.77% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc.

Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Eastern Fish Company

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Austevoll Seafood ASA)

Mowi ASA

P/F Bakkafrost

Stehr Group Pty Ltd.

Tassal Group Limited

Thai Union Group PCL

Wanchese Fish Company (Cooke Inc.)

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Fin fish refers to a species of cartilaginous fish characterized by bony spines or rays protruding from the body. They are a rich source of phosphorus, calcium, and other minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium. Snappers, salmon, tuna, milkfish, pompano, seabass, catfish, groupers, tilapia, and sea bass are some common fin fish types.

Their regular consumption aids in improving cardiovascular health, brain function, eyesight, and skin, preventing oxidative stress to the thyroid gland, and repairing damaged tissues. Fin fish are cultivated in three types of environments, which include brackish, marine water, and freshwater. Their production also involves feeding, regular stocking, and conservation of aquatic life.



The significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Fin fish is widely used for preparing various dishes, such as sandwiches, rice dishes, and pasta and are also used in salt herring, salmon, and salmon eggs.

In line with this, the rising health consciousness and the increasing demand for protein-rich food among the masses is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, various technological innovations in fishing equipment that helps decrease the complexities and endeavors in fishing and aquafarming are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of salmon, tuna, Maine sardines, and mackerel in ready-to-eat (RTE) meals due to the increasing working population, hectic schedules, and busy lifestyles is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the rising demand for seafood cuisines, increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, and the implementation of various government initiatives supporting fish farming, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fin fish market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fin fish market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fish type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the environment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fin fish market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fin Fish Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fish Type

6.1 Tropical Fin Fish

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Pompano

6.1.2.2 Snappers

6.1.2.3 Groupers

6.1.2.4 Salmon

6.1.2.5 Milkfish

6.1.2.6 Tuna

6.1.2.7 Tilapia

6.1.2.8 Catfish

6.1.2.9 Seabass

6.1.2.10 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Others

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Environment

7.1 Freshwater

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Marine Water

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Brackish Water

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Specialty Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amnn26

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets