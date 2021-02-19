Insights on the Financial Advisory Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton and Boston Consulting Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

Feb 19, 2021, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Advisory - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Financial Advisory Market to Reach US$124.4 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Financial Advisory estimated at US$82.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Financial Advisory market in the U. S. is estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.9 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Accenture PLC
  • Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Boston Consulting Group, The
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Ernst & Young Global Limited
  • KPMG International Cooperative
  • McKinsey & Company
  • Oliver Wyman
  • PWC

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Financial Advisory Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 32

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmqbnv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Insights on the Electronics and Appliance Stores Global Market to ...

Global Residential Land Planning and Development Market Report...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics