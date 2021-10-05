Insights on the Flash LED Global Market to 2026 - by Power Consumption, Type of Devices and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flash LED Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flash LED market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Flash LED refers to a light-emitting component that captures low-light images or videos by illuminating the objects. It is also utilized in several screen-based technologies of numerous electronic devices. Flash LED provides high flexibility supported by a wide-angle view along with robust luminosity in a compact size, thereby offering high image quality. Furthermore, it also exhibits other beneficiary features, such as minimized heat radiation, shock-resistant, and lower power consumption. Owing to these benefits, flash LEDs find several illuminating applications in smartphones, feature phones, digital video cameras, and other electronic devices.



The rising integration of flash LEDs in smartphones can be attributed to the high optical computability, excellent pulsing capacity, and efficient module transfer for higher light output. Furthermore, the growing demand for smartphones with flash LED for premium image quality is currently driving the market growth on a global level. The rising popularity of 3D cameras in smartphones for enhanced pictures and video clarity is also driving the demand for flash LEDs. These LEDs are also accompanied by 3D sensors in the smartphone cameras for object sensing and high-definition picture quality, even in low-light situations. The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have propelled the demand for high-end smartphones and digital cameras, which in turn drives the market for flash LEDs. Additionally, the changing consumer inclination from xenon flashlights to flash LEDs has further catalyzed the product demand. Xenon flashlights, that were earlier equipped in digital cameras, consumed high power in comparison to flash LEDs as well as lacked constant illumination capacity, thereby being replaced by flash LEDs.

Moreover, various smartphone manufacturers are adopting flash LEDs based on low voltage operation, extreme miniaturization, and higher efficiency. Besides this, several technological upgradations have led to the introduction of innovative product variants, such as programmable flash LED and dual flash LED. In addition to this, flash LEDs are also being used as an autofocus assist lamp or AF illuminator in low-light and low-contrast conditions, thereby catalyzing the product demand. In the coming years, rapid developments and several product innovations in the consumer electronic sector will continue to fuel the growth of the global flash LED market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cree Inc., Epistar Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., LG Innotek, Osram Gmbh., Samsung, Semileds Corporation and Seoul Semiconductors Co. Ltd., etc.



