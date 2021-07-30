Insights on the Flight Data Monitoring Systems Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Solution Type, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Solution Type (On Board and Ground), and End User (Fleet Operators, Drone Operators, and Investigation Agencies), Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flight data monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 4,122.26 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,987.90 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2019 to 2027.



North America has one of the largest aerospace industries in the world with numerous commercial and defense aircraft manufactures and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers. In the region, the aerospace sector has grown to an influential position due to the positive outlook toward adopting new technologies, favourable economic policies, skilled workforce, and high gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. Major aircraft manufacturers in the region are Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, GE Aviation, and Raytheon Technologies. Aircraft of these manufacturers are highly integrated with flight data monitoring systems. Commercial aviation has surged in the region due to increase in international and domestic air travel passengers, substantial growth in GDP, technological advancements, and rise in tourism; thus, it is propelling the demand for commercial aircraft. Major airlines in the region include Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines, which procure flight data monitoring systems by vendors to avoid any potential risks. The system has been broadly credited for mitigating accident and incident rates of airlines and aircraft operators, where it has been adopted.



Southwest Airlines has procured a flight efficiency analytics solution by GE Aviation to support its fleet of ~700 Boeing 737 aircraft. GE Aviation added analytics for efficient service with huge operational efficiency. It offers Flight Operational Quality Assurance (eFOQA) analytics and crew recovery solutions to manage airline optimization challenges across the business. The solution allows enhancing the reliability and efficiency of its operations. Uber has collaborated with GE Aviation to offer the flight data monitoring program for its planned air taxis fleet. Uber plans to roll out the flight data monitoring service using electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft by 2023. Thus, by procuring GE's service, Uber would optimize its air safety in the coming years. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) partnered with airlines and FOQA providers in a project called Aviation Performance Measuring System (APMS).

The major aim of the project was to design innovative concepts and software for flight data analysis to prevent any further risks. Thus, such a huge focus on offering flight data monitoring systems to detect higher-risk phases of flight and potential precursors of incidents and accidents is compelling the market growth in the region. Loss of control in-flight (LOC-I) is considered a substantial contributor to accidents. The accidents happen due to aircraft system malfunctions and environmental threats or pilot errors. To avoid any potential LOC-I accidents, it is highly recommended that pilots must receive proper training for malfunction recognition. Another major factor in reducing LOC-I accidents is collecting flight data to detect threats ahead of time and reduce accidents. IATA urges operators to generate standardized flight data monitoring safety measures and precursors related to potential LOC-I accidents. With standardized flight data monitoring, operators can monitor aircraft parameters and identify factors leading to LOC-I events. Thus, the advantages of flight data monitoring help operators, pilots, and manufacturers in the region to reduce the serious consequences of LOC-I.



The flight data monitoring systems market in North America suffered huge economic loss in the first half of 2020 owing to the high number of COVID-19 positive cases, specifically in the US. The economic growth has lowered, which delayed the ongoing projects of commercial and defense upgradation. The US is one of the major exporters of aircraft but owing to disrupted supply chain and lowering economic conditions of importing countries, the export revenue is lowered. Enhancing trade relation to support international supply post lockdown helped market to regain its position. The limiting strength of workforce due to physical distancing model hampered the production activities in the US. The demand for aircraft is lowered, which created severe impact on the aircraft manufacturing companies. For instance, Boeing company expected lower demand from market than their previous prediction amid COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has lowered their expectation. In new report, Boeing predicted 11% drop in demand from its forecast a year ago. Such lowering demand and sale of aircraft have direct impact on the adoption of flight data monitoring systems and services, which hindered the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Flight Safety Solutions

5.1.2 Rising Volume of Aircraft Deliveries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Flight Data Monitoring Systems and Availability of Substitute Solutions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Helicopter Flight Data Monitoring (HFDM) Systems

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Offering of Flight Data Monitoring Services

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Flight Data Monitoring Systems - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market, By Component (2020 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware: Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Software: Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Services

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Services: Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Analysis - By Solution Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market, By Solution Type (2020 and 2027)

8.3 On board

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 On board: Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Ground

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Ground: Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market, By End User (2020 and 2027)

9.3 Fleet Operators

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Fleet Operators: Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Drone Operators

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Drone Operators: Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Investigation Agencies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Investigation Agencies: Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development

12.4 Partnership



13. Company Profiles

13.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Appareo

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Honeywell International Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Guardian Mobility

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Safran Electronics & Defense

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Scaled Analytics Inc

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 SKYTRAC SYSTEMS LTD

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Teledyne Controls LLC

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kofldq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

