Insights on the Flow Cytometry Global Market to 2031 - Technological Advancements and High Adoption in Various Research and Diagnostic Applications are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Market By Component, By Technology, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flow cytometry market was valued at $4,695.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $10,421.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Flow cytometry is a biophysical, laser-based analytical technology that measures and analyzes several physical characteristics of cells or particles suspended in a fluid, when passed through a laser beam. Flow cytometry has various advantages over traditional analytical methods such as ELISA, which has the ability to deliver precise and accurate results and lesser time consumption at approximately the same prices.

Flow cytometry technology is widely used in various fields of academic and clinical research, and diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, HIV, and hematological malignancies. Rise in count of patients suffering from HIV and cancer and increase in use of flow cytometry in hospitals & diagnostic centers, which has created an impending need of flow cytometry in effective diagnosis and monitoring of diseases.

Major factors that drive growth of the flow cytometry market include technological advancements and high adoption in various research and diagnostic applications. In addition, advent of flow cytometry technology in novel research applications such as cytogenomics, proteomics, and marine biology further supplement the market growth.

Further, rise in incidences of diseases such as cancer and HIV are expected to boost adoption of flow cytometry technology across diagnostic application. However, factors such as high-cost associated with instruments and reagents, lack of awareness among potential end users, and limited availability of technical expertise are expected to hamper the market growth. Preference of flow cytometry in drug discovery & development and diagnostics is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities.

The flow cytometry market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, end user, and region. By component, the flow cytometry market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, software and services. The instrument segment is further divided into platforms, replaceable components, and accessories. The platforms segment is further categorized into sorters and analyzers.

Filters, lasers, detectors, and others are considered as types of replaceable components. The reagents market is further divided into antibodies, dyes, beads, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry. On the basis of application, it is segmented into academic & clinical applications and diagnostic applications.

The academic & clinical applications segment is further divided into cell cycle analysis & cell proliferation, apoptosis, cell sorting, transfect ion & cell viability, and others. The diagnostic applications segment is further segmented into organ transplantation, hematological malignancies, HIV, solid tumors & cancer, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, medical schools & clinical testing labs, commercial organizations, academic institutions, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current flow cytometry market trends and forecast estimations from 2022 to 2031, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the flow cytometry market is provided.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2022 to 2031, in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: FLOW CYTOMETRY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Instruments

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Reagents and consumables

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Software

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Services

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: FLOW CYTOMETRY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Cell based flow cytometry

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Bead based flow cytometry

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: FLOW CYTOMETRY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Academic and clinical applications

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Diagnostic applications

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: FLOW CYTOMETRY MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Medical schools and clinical testing labs

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Commercial organizations

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Academic institutions

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: FLOW CYTOMETRY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 bioMerieux SA

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Danaher Corporation

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 DiaSorin S.p.A.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Miltenyi Biotec, Inc.

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Sartorius AG

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Sysmex Corporation

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhdclz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets