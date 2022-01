Insights on the Food Intolerance Products Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Intolerance Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food intolerance products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Food intolerance refers to a gastric reaction characterized by the inability to digest certain food products. It is a non-allergic food sensitivity that is induced by various lactose-, sugar- and gluten-based food items. Individuals suffering from this tendency usually manage it by consuming specialized food intolerance products that are free from gluten and lactose.

Some of the commonly used food intolerance products, include dairy alternatives, such as soy, coconut, cashew and macadamia milk, gluten-free products, such as flour made using rice, potato starch, chickpeas or soy, and meat products alternatives, such as flax seed oil. These products are free from allergens and may not cause bloating, migraine, sore throat or an irritable bowel.



The increasing prevalence of coeliac disease and lactose intolerance among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among the masses and the widespread adoption of vegan, gluten- and lactose-free food products, is favoring the market growth. Consumers are also incorporating these products into their daily diets for cholesterol management and digestion control.

Additionally, various advancements, such as the development of technologically advanced testing methods to diagnose food allergies and intolerance, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, food manufacturers are emphasizing on producing nutrient-rich and flavorful food variants that do not trigger food intolerance. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with aggressive promotional activities by product manufacturers and the continual launch of products with aesthetically appealing packaging solutions, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Nutrition, Amy's Kitchen Inc., Boulder Brands Inc. (Pinnacle Foods Inc.), Conagra Brands Inc., Danone S.A., Dr. Schar AG/SPA, Fifty-50 Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dk7gd6

