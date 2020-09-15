Insights on the Food Thickeners Global Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland & CP Kelco Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Thickeners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Protein, Starch, Hydrocolloids), by Source (Animal, Plant), by Application (Bakery, Confectionery), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food thickeners market size is expected to be valued at USD 20.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%. This growth in the market can be majorly ascribed to its end-use applicability in bakery, confectionery, ready to eat products, and beverages.

The shifting consumption trend toward fiber-based foods in developed countries such as U.S. and Germany on account of increasing awareness regarding nutritional enrichment is expected to fuel the demand for baked products, thereby, augmenting the demand for thickening agents in bakery industry over the forecast period.

Rising demand for frozen baked goods on account of new product launches by Grupo Bimbo and Kellogg Company in U.S. and Canada is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. The mentioned trends in U.S. and Canada are expected to promote the production of baked goods, which, in turn, is anticipated to promote the use of thickening agents such as starch, protein, and hydrocolloids over the forecast period.

Packaged food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past on account of the changing eating habits of consumers. Long working hours, increasing young working population, and quick access to packed food available in a broad range of cuisines are the factors contributing to the changing consumer lifestyles.

Expanding aging population in major western economies including U.S, U.K, and Germany coupled with the agenda of adopting individual ownership of self-health and wellness is expected to increase the demand for healthy and plant-based products to eat. Rising consumer awareness about the association of exercise, health, and healthy diet across genders and generations is anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

The challenges which may hamper the industry are the alternatives used for thickening food products. Other products that are used as thickening agents include butter and pureed vegetables. Butter is used as a thickening agent for stock-based sauces and wine. Similarly, pureed vegetables, such as tomato paste and onion paste, help thicken sauces and soups.

Food Thickeners Market Report Highlights

The protein type segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.6% in terms of revenue during 2020 to 2027. This growth in demand for the product can be ascertained to high stabilizing power, emulsifying ability, aerating, and gelling properties

North America held the largest share in the market in 2019 and is anticipated to witness CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027 owing to presence of numerous highly developed multinational food processing, bakery, and confectionery companies in the region

, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027. This growth can be ascribed to rapid growth of food and beverage industry along with demand for cleaner label products The plant source segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019. This is majorly due to its sustainability and high demand from consumers from rising trend of veganism and vegetarian diets including bakery, confectionery, and processed food

In June 2019 , Ingredion Incorporated launched a variety of clean label texturizers at the IFT19 Food Expo under the name NOVATION Lumina functional native starches. These starches are also utilized by food companies for thickening. This is evident of a positive growth in the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Analyst's Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Tube Packaging Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2016 - 2027

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Tube Packaging Market - Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Food Thickeners Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.7.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Food Thickeners Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Food Thickeners Market: Type movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Protein

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3. Starch

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4. Hydrocolloids

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Food Thickeners Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Food Thickeners Market: Source movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Animal

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Plant

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Microbial

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Food Thickeners Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Food Thickeners Market: Application movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Bakery

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Confectionery

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Sauces & Dips

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5. Beverages

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.6. Convenience & Processed Foods

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Food Thickeners Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Food Thickeners Market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Central & South America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Food Thickeners Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors & channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Company ranking, 2019

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company market position analysis

8.4.2. Company ranking, 2019

8.4.3. SWOT analysis

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

8.5.2. Geographical presence

8.5.3. Company market position analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Cargill, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Tate & Lyle PLC

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Kerry Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Ingredion Inc.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Ashland

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. TIC Gums, Inc.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. FDL Ltd.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.11. Naturex S.A.

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.12. Medline Industries, Inc.

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.13. Darling Ingredients, Inc.

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Performance

9.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.13.4. Strategic Initiatives



